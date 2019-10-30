[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town

Police and law enforcement in the City of Cape Town are dispersing foreigners from the UN offices in the CBD.

RELATED: City of Cape Town preparing to impose bylaws on refugees camping outside UNRA

The foreign nationals have been camped out at the UN refugee agency offices demanding help to leave South Africa.

Refugees from Somalia, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan want the agency to urgently repatriate them.

RELATED: Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

Social activist Zackie Achmat says scores of heavily armed police blocked off Green Market Square in the CBD.

It appears authorities have arrested dozens of refugees and asylum-seekers who have been engaged in non-violent protest action.

Police and law enforcement officers carried some people away, loading them into armoured vehicles.

Achmat says officers had initially warned the protesting group to leave before moving in with force.

#LeavingSA Police and Law Enforcement officers have removed in to disperse foreigners from the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ZZxiQR22tA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019

[WATCH] It's chaos outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town where #Refugees&migrant labourers have been camping outside for weeks. Public Order Police have moved in to clear the street. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/mkaS54Tuhv — Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) October 30, 2019