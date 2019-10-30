Streaming issues? Report here
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Heroes and Zeroes
branding
nivea
nivea men
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Nivea men – a range of products for men who don’t buy products. It’s manly and butch.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Nivea men’s new television advertisement.

He gave it a “zero”, almost running out of adjectives to describe how bad it is.

Watch the advert below:

It’s got every single visual and audio cliché you can think of… This is typical hackneyed stuff. Visual stereotypes. Corny, meaningless copy. Lowest common denominator work that offends no one and inspires no one. It’s really quite lacking in bravery…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice’s critique in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'


