Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Nivea men’s new television advertisement.

He gave it a “zero”, almost running out of adjectives to describe how bad it is.

Watch the advert below:

It’s got every single visual and audio cliché you can think of… This is typical hackneyed stuff. Visual stereotypes. Corny, meaningless copy. Lowest common denominator work that offends no one and inspires no one. It’s really quite lacking in bravery… Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice’s critique in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'