Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Nivea men – a range of products for men who don’t buy products. It’s manly and butch.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week, Rice critiqued Nivea men’s new television advertisement.
He gave it a “zero”, almost running out of adjectives to describe how bad it is.
Watch the advert below:
It’s got every single visual and audio cliché you can think of… This is typical hackneyed stuff. Visual stereotypes. Corny, meaningless copy. Lowest common denominator work that offends no one and inspires no one. It’s really quite lacking in bravery…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice’s critique in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
More from Ad Feature
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')
"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice
“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!
The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!Read More
Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.Read More
What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".Read More
[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!
Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.Read More
More from But does it work?
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')
"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice
“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!
The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!Read More
Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.Read More
What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".Read More
[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!
Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.Read More