Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA
The Democratic Alliance says it is concerned by the increasing number of deaths in Gauteng hospitals as a result of what is termed Serious Adverse Events.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, DA shadow minister of health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says only 77 cases involved in negligence were referred for disciplinary action.
Bloom says the total number of Serious Adverse Events cases is 10, 741.
Most of the deaths are of babies and mothers. I totalled up the number and there are 2, 307 babies who died as a result of these Serious Adverse Events and 288 mothers.Jack Bloom, Shadow health MEC - DA Gauteng
What is avoidable about these Serious Adverse Events - I think we know the state of our hospitals - that there are huge staff vacancies, broken equipment, staff working under a lot of pressure and unfortunately mistakes happen.Jack Bloom, Shadow health MEC - DA Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA
