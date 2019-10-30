Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature

Do you ever feel that there's just not enough time in the day?

Do you wish you could add an extra hour or two to your day to do the things you'd really like to do, like sit with a book or catch up on a movie?

Well, it seems Netflix may be answering your prayers.

It's looking into the possibility of allowing Android users to increase the speed of what they're watching on their phones.

So you could check out your favorite movie, but one and a half times faster.

Although it's still in its trial stage the proposed feature has come under fire from Hollywood including filmmaker Judd Apatow and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul who say it'll compromise the art of movie-making.

I can see why the filmmakers are upset, it's yet another bastardisation of their art. They snip it to go on planes, they crop it to go on your mobile phones and now they're speeding it up as well! Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic

No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen. https://t.co/xkprLM44oC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 28, 2019

Should you be watching shows with so much choice now that you feel the urge to fast forward them? Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic

If you're watching something that's so dull that you feel you have to speed it up by one and a half times, stop watching it, you're already wasting your time. Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic

Netflix says it doesn't have plans to roll out the feature to larger screens at this time.

