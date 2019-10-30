State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender

Eskom's former divisional executive of corporate affairs, Chose Choeu, returned to the stand on Wednesday to continue his testimony at the State Capture enquiry.

Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive officer Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.

He says he was in a meeting where then-CEO Brian Dames made a decision almost instantly to sign up without a tender process, without any presentation having been done. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

On Tuesday, Eskom’s acting former head of marketing, Peter Pretorius, told the inquiry that it had been Choeu who had told him about an instruction from Dames and Malusi Gigaba to sign a contract with The New Age.

Choeu denied the claims on Wednesday.

Choeu says he never said that and he says Pretorius never raised his concerns about Eskom not being in a position to meet its end of the bargain as far as the finances of that particular agreement. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Choeu says indeed the breakfast proposal was signed and it was paid off, he adds although it has never went through the sponsorship committee as per policy but he says it was one big breakfast that took place somewhere in Pretoria.#StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) October 30, 2019

He told the inquiry that and it was common knowledge that TNA was owned by the Guptas and also connected to the Zuma family.

Eskom spent R59.6 million for three TNA breakfasts between 2011 and 2017.

