State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender
Eskom's former divisional executive of corporate affairs, Chose Choeu, returned to the stand on Wednesday to continue his testimony at the State Capture enquiry.
Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive officer Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.
He says he was in a meeting where then-CEO Brian Dames made a decision almost instantly to sign up without a tender process, without any presentation having been done.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
On Tuesday, Eskom’s acting former head of marketing, Peter Pretorius, told the inquiry that it had been Choeu who had told him about an instruction from Dames and Malusi Gigaba to sign a contract with The New Age.
Choeu denied the claims on Wednesday.
Choeu says he never said that and he says Pretorius never raised his concerns about Eskom not being in a position to meet its end of the bargain as far as the finances of that particular agreement.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Choeu says indeed the breakfast proposal was signed and it was paid off, he adds although it has never went through the sponsorship committee as per policy but he says it was one big breakfast that took place somewhere in Pretoria.#StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) October 30, 2019
He told the inquiry that and it was common knowledge that TNA was owned by the Guptas and also connected to the Zuma family.
Eskom spent R59.6 million for three TNA breakfasts between 2011 and 2017.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Politics
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.Read More
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.Read More
Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results.Read More
Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project
Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says it is not against developments but wants Cape Town to pursue inclusive development.Read More
Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR
The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.Read More
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election
UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.Read More
Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert
Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated.Read More
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture
Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.Read More
More from Local
'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets'
Police in Cape Town under fire for forcibly removing foreigners camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in fear of xenophobia.Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.Read More
Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA
DA shadow MEC of health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says 10, 741 deaths were recorded in 2018.Read More
[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town
Hundreds of people have been camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town demanding they be repatriated.Read More
Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the board must concentrate on making Eskom work better.Read More
Halloween thrills: Cape Town's secret passages and underground bunker tour
Take a tour around one of the Mother City's most paranormal locations and take in some history along with a few shivers.Read More
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?
The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.Read More