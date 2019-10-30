State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Reax-MTBPS Public Servants Association of South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tahir Maepa, PSA deputy general manager
Tomorrow at 07:22
RWC Reffs Under the Spotlight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean De Villiers - Former Springbok Captain at ....
Tomorrow at 08:07
SAHRC Help Refugees and Asylym Seekers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Nissen, Western Cape SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies -India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 09:40
Draft regulations to prevent abusive pricing and buying pracrices by dominant players
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 10:45
Chantell Ilbury on decision-making at times of crises
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
Kurt Schoenraad - How parenthood has changed his life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kurt Schoonrad - Comedian at ...
Tomorrow at 11:32
Teenage Health and Social Media
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Levandri Pillay
Tomorrow at 14:51
INCYMI: Uturn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts. 30 October 2019 4:39 PM
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
View all Sport
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age. 30 October 2019 4:09 PM
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year. 30 October 2019 1:46 PM
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age. 30 October 2019 4:09 PM
'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets' Police in Cape Town under fire for forcibly removing foreigners camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in fear of xenophobia. 30 October 2019 4:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). 30 October 2019 1:49 PM
View all Local
Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday Black Friday is on the 29th November 2019. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has some advice for big spenders before they splurge. 30 October 2019 3:49 PM
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring' Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is. 30 October 2019 12:34 PM
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). 30 October 2019 1:49 PM
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring' Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is. 30 October 2019 12:34 PM
Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan released a policy paper on how the government plans to rescue Eskom. 30 October 2019 11:18 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender

30 October 2019 4:09 PM
by
Tags:
#StateCapture
chose choeu
peter pretorius
Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.

Eskom's former divisional executive of corporate affairs, Chose Choeu, returned to the stand on Wednesday to continue his testimony at the State Capture enquiry.

Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive officer Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.

He says he was in a meeting where then-CEO Brian Dames made a decision almost instantly to sign up without a tender process, without any presentation having been done.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

On Tuesday, Eskom’s acting former head of marketing, Peter Pretorius, told the inquiry that it had been Choeu who had told him about an instruction from Dames and Malusi Gigaba to sign a contract with The New Age.

Choeu denied the claims on Wednesday.

Choeu says he never said that and he says Pretorius never raised his concerns about Eskom not being in a position to meet its end of the bargain as far as the finances of that particular agreement.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

He told the inquiry that and it was common knowledge that TNA was owned by the Guptas and also connected to the Zuma family.

Eskom spent R59.6 million for three TNA breakfasts between 2011 and 2017.

Listen to the full conversation below:


30 October 2019 4:09 PM
by
Tags:
#StateCapture
chose choeu
peter pretorius

More from Politics

classroom1.jpg

'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE

30 October 2019 1:46 PM

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-veareyjpg

[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job

29 October 2019 6:21 PM

The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191018gwedegif

'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Risenga Maluleke

Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people

29 October 2019 1:45 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MayDayCosatu0789

Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'

29 October 2019 1:16 PM

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190516harbour-archjpg

Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project

29 October 2019 9:45 AM

Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says it is not against developments but wants Cape Town to pursue inclusive development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191026-refugees-edjpg

Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR

29 October 2019 8:07 AM

The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160628Brexit2.jpg

[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election

28 October 2019 6:17 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170612-da-steenhuisenedjpg

Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert

28 October 2019 4:45 PM

Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191028estinajpg

Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture

28 October 2019 1:53 PM

Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

refugeesjpg

'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets'

30 October 2019 4:02 PM

Police in Cape Town under fire for forcibly removing foreigners camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in fear of xenophobia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mbowenijpg

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

30 October 2019 1:49 PM

Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom1.jpg

'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE

30 October 2019 1:46 PM

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healing-patient-pillow-bed-hospital-pixabay-imagejpg

Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA

30 October 2019 1:41 PM

DA shadow MEC of health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says 10, 741 deaths were recorded in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-refugees-clash-ewnjpg

[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town

30 October 2019 12:01 PM

Hundreds of people have been camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town demanding they be repatriated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0638

Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan

30 October 2019 8:07 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the board must concentrate on making Eskom work better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ghost-tour-website-image-good-hope-adventurespng

Halloween thrills: Cape Town's secret passages and underground bunker tour

30 October 2019 7:25 AM

Take a tour around one of the Mother City's most paranormal locations and take in some history along with a few shivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-veareyjpg

[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job

29 October 2019 6:21 PM

The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191018gwedegif

'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-chairsjpg

Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town

Local

Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan

Local

Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst

Business

EWN Highlights

Rand plummets on bleak budget projections

30 October 2019 7:04 PM

Some foreign nationals arrested in CT police crackdown refuse to leave cells

30 October 2019 7:00 PM

MTBPS a major blow for provinces - WC Economic Opportunities MEC Maynier

30 October 2019 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA