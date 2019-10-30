'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
The Department of Basic Education has strongly rejected what it calls a misrepresentation of facts about some of the topics it will be covering in the Life Orientation subject.
It said it was concerned that certain organisations continued misleading the public by publishing false information which resulted in an unnecessary panic amongst the public.
The department shared these sentiments following reports that the new Life Orientation textbooks, to be rolled out next year, will teach pupils as young as nine-years-old about musterbation.
RELATED: Life Orientation as a subject - what's the value for learners?
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show speaks to the departments' spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to give clarity on the matter.
Mhlanga says there is nothing new in the new curriculum.
All that is done is to develop scripted lesson plans for teachers who teach this subject. What we are doing is improving the way we have been teaching Life Orientation.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The content is designed in such a way that it is appropriate for each age and is being talked about by some organisations is not entirely true. They take things out of context and creating panic and anxiety among parents.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
He says the department wants pupils to be taught about things that are readily available on social media.
Our position is that someone needs to teach them that pornography is a business, what you see is not real. There is nothing wrong with telling pupils that they need to know if someone is inappropriately approaching them. We want them to be able to report inappropriate behaviour.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
More from Politics
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.Read More
Unemployment rises to 29.1%, Cosatu 'not surprised because little is being done'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla responds to the latest results.Read More
Housing activists slate City's decision to greenlight R14Bn foreshore project
Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says it is not against developments but wants Cape Town to pursue inclusive development.Read More
Cape Town tenants threaten to withold rent as refugees camp outside UNHCR
The building owner's lawyer Waleed Saban and Congolese refugees' community leader Papy Sukami discuss the tense situation.Read More
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election
UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.Read More
Don't believe the doomsayers, the DA isn't on its deathbed - governance expert
Public governance expert Prof Erwin Schwella says the doomsaying of the Democratic Alliance is greatly overstated.Read More
Zondo Commission resumes with testimony from former FS head of agriculture
Peter Thabethe continued to evidence about the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.Read More
Boy, 12, appears in court for fatal shooting of brother, 3
The incident happened on Saturday morning while the children's father and his wife were away from the house.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA
DA shadow MEC of health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says 10, 741 deaths were recorded in 2018.Read More
[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town
Hundreds of people have been camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town demanding they be repatriated.Read More
Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the board must concentrate on making Eskom work better.Read More
Halloween thrills: Cape Town's secret passages and underground bunker tour
Take a tour around one of the Mother City's most paranormal locations and take in some history along with a few shivers.Read More
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?
The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.Read More
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case
High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.Read More
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana
The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.Read More