[WATCH LIVE] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Watch (from 2:00 pm) Finance Minister Tito Mboweni deliver this year’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in the video below.
Check out Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show in the next few days (starting tonight at 6:00 pm) for analysis.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH LIVE] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
More from Business
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.Read More
Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan released a policy paper on how the government plans to rescue Eskom.Read More
Medium-term budget: Austerity will tip country into a recession - Duma Gqubule
Experts discuss what might be included in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
The march – organised by the Zimbabwean government - was poorly attended despite freebies and the declaration of a public holiday.Read More
Mboweni's mini-budget must impose strict conditions for struggling SOEs - Cosatu
The trade union federation wants the Finance Minister to announce stringent bailout rules for South Africa's state entities.Read More
MTBPS: Tito Mboweni faces a stagnating, unemployed nation drowning in Eskom debt
Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank), Tendani Mantshimuli (Liberty SA Retail) and Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex) on what to expect.Read More
The Kiffness grills SABC about its Rugby World Cup U-turn
A great career in journalism is waiting for David Scott of The Kiffness if he ever decides to quit his day job.Read More
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case
High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.Read More
How to build a business you can sell
Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".Read More
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.Read More
More from Local
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.Read More
Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA
DA shadow MEC of health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says 10, 741 deaths were recorded in 2018.Read More
[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town
Hundreds of people have been camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town demanding they be repatriated.Read More
Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the board must concentrate on making Eskom work better.Read More
Halloween thrills: Cape Town's secret passages and underground bunker tour
Take a tour around one of the Mother City's most paranormal locations and take in some history along with a few shivers.Read More
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?
The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.Read More
Old Mutual wants judge to be recused from Peter Moyo case
High Court Judge Brian Mashile has ruled against the insurer twice, ordering it to reinstate Moyo but it has refused Moyo access to go back to work.Read More
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana
The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.Read More