Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
#ThisIsWomanhood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ciaran Bonass - Executive Creative Director at VICE MENA
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Reax-MTBPS Public Servants Association of South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tahir Maepa, PSA deputy general manager
Tomorrow at 07:22
RWC Reffs Under the Spotlight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean De Villiers - Former Springbok Captain at ....
Tomorrow at 08:07
SAHRC Help Refugees and Asylym Seekers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Nissen, Western Cape SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies -India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Tomorrow at 09:40
Draft regulations to prevent abusive pricing and buying pracrices by dominant players
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 10:45
Chantell Ilbury on decision-making at times of crises
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
Kurt Schoenraad - How parenthood has changed his life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kurt Schoonrad - Comedian at ...
Tomorrow at 11:32
Teenage Health and Social Media
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Levandri Pillay
Tomorrow at 14:51
INCYMI: Uturn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts. 30 October 2019 4:39 PM
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa. 29 October 2019 1:41 PM
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening' Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal. 29 October 2019 9:04 AM
View all Sport
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age. 30 October 2019 4:09 PM
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year. 30 October 2019 1:46 PM
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi. 29 October 2019 6:21 PM
View all Politics
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'DA has gone back to Tony Leon’s party. The future is bleak' The DA seems more concerned about the loss of conservative white voters than about attracting more blacks, says Mcebisi Ndletyana. 24 October 2019 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age. 30 October 2019 4:09 PM
'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets' Police in Cape Town under fire for forcibly removing foreigners camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in fear of xenophobia. 30 October 2019 4:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). 30 October 2019 1:49 PM
View all Local
Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday Black Friday is on the 29th November 2019. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has some advice for big spenders before they splurge. 30 October 2019 3:49 PM
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring' Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is. 30 October 2019 12:34 PM
How to build a business you can sell Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™". 29 October 2019 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). 30 October 2019 1:49 PM
Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring' Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is. 30 October 2019 12:34 PM
Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan released a policy paper on how the government plans to rescue Eskom. 30 October 2019 11:18 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday

30 October 2019 3:49 PM
by
Tags:
Black Friday
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
shoppers
deals
discounts
Pay Gate
Black Friday is on the 29th November 2019. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has some advice for big spenders before they splurge.

Consumers are gearing up to splurge big on Black Friday deals at the end of November.

The international sales bonanza has gone from being just the one day of deals to a week of spending.

Some retailers have gone as far as extending deals for the whole month, such as Pick n Pays' Black November.

According to the website Black Friday Global, in 2018 South Africa had a 1,952% increase in sales compared to an ordinary day of consumers in the country.

The most popular items on Black Friday are electronics, home appliances, clothing, shoes and groceries.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has shared some advice for shoppers who plan on participating in the Black Friday frenzy:

  • Check online reviews and make sure you are purchasing from reputable online retailers
  • Compare the standard prices of items you want to buy with the Black Friday deals to see if there are genuine savings
  • Read up on the return policies applicable to online and in-store sales
  • Check how long the delivery period is
  • Exercise some restraint and be mindful of excessive or impulsive spending
  • Credit cards are the best option when shopping online and are the only ones insured in case of online fraud

Often the discounts are overstated. The retailers will manipulate the prices in months leading up to Black Friday to artificially state the extent of that saving.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Online payment service provider PayGate says many online merchants have put in extra measures to ensure they are prepared for increased web traffic during the frenzy.

PayGate chief sales officer Brendon Williamson says shoppers need to take precautions when transacting online.

He offers the following advice to online shoppers:

  • Use only one designated bank card for online shopping
  • Reduce the transaction limit on that card
  • Look for online stores that allow the secure storage of your bank card information
  • Find out which online stores allow consumers to fill their shopping carts prior to the midnight sale

When a good deal is presented to a consumer, they tend to grab that.

Brendon Williamson, Chief Sales Officer at PayGate

Listen to ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.


30 October 2019 3:49 PM
by
Tags:
Black Friday
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
shoppers
deals
discounts
Pay Gate

More from Lifestyle

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for small business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)

29 October 2019 1:32 PM

Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170621computer-labjpg

Call centre agent-turned-teacher sets up computer lab at Delft South school

28 October 2019 3:34 PM

Thabo Mayosi says he has always looked to improve the education system and bringing about change in the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-fansjpg

Eight unexpected things from a Rugby World Cup trip to Tokyo

26 October 2019 9:33 AM

702 and CapeTalk producer Cecile Basson, travelled to Japan during the Rugby World Cup, and shares some insights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

art-bookjpg

Mzansi’s art scene captured in new, colourful book for kids

25 October 2019 4:58 PM

The book takes readers on a vibrant journey and paints a picture of what SA artists have to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël le Roux

[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time'

25 October 2019 10:57 AM

The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healing-patient-pillow-bed-hospital-pixabay-imagejpg

How I cope with my diagnosis - real stories of people living with cancer

24 October 2019 4:09 PM

What comes next after you or someone you love is diagnosed with cancer? An oncologist and two cancer survivors share their stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town

Local

Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan

Local

Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst

Business

EWN Highlights

Rand plummets on bleak budget projections

30 October 2019 7:04 PM

Some foreign nationals arrested in CT police crackdown refuse to leave cells

30 October 2019 7:00 PM

MTBPS a major blow for provinces - WC Economic Opportunities MEC Maynier

30 October 2019 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA