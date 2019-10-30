'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets'
Police in Cape Town have come under fire for their treatment of a group of foreign nationals who have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town.
They've been demanding that the United Nations (UN) helps them to leave South Africa following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks.
On Wednesday South African Police Service officers gave them an hour to leave the area around St George's Mall in the Cape Town CBD.
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm was there and says the situation was chaotic.
They gave them an hour. They kept counting down...and then they moved in.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
When they moved in they fired rubber bullets and tear gas.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
Women with children on their backs were dragged on the floor and arrested.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
#LeavingSA Parents refusing to let go of their children. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/2IQ4fNrljQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019
#LeavingSA Water cannons being sprayed at the refugees outside the UN Refugee Agency.@kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/zaor5xyqZB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender
Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.Read More
Over 10K negligent Gauteng hospital deaths in 2018, mostly babies and moms - DA
DA shadow MEC of health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says 10, 741 deaths were recorded in 2018.Read More
[VIDEO] Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town
Hundreds of people have been camping inside and outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town demanding they be repatriated.Read More
Eskom board members must be careful of what they say, warns Minister Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the board must concentrate on making Eskom work better.Read More
Halloween thrills: Cape Town's secret passages and underground bunker tour
Take a tour around one of the Mother City's most paranormal locations and take in some history along with a few shivers.Read More
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Are you satisfied with how your child's school deals with racism?
The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation is holding a series of racism workshops for teachers at schools in the Western Cape.Read More