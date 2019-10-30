'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets'

Police in Cape Town have come under fire for their treatment of a group of foreign nationals who have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town.

They've been demanding that the United Nations (UN) helps them to leave South Africa following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks.

On Wednesday South African Police Service officers gave them an hour to leave the area around St George's Mall in the Cape Town CBD.

EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm was there and says the situation was chaotic.

They gave them an hour. They kept counting down...and then they moved in. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

When they moved in they fired rubber bullets and tear gas. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

Women with children on their backs were dragged on the floor and arrested. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

#LeavingSA Water cannons being sprayed at the refugees outside the UN Refugee Agency.@kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/zaor5xyqZB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019

