Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says the suspension of three senior employees at Cricket South Africa (CSA) is linked to a contractual dispute.
The CSA is investigating allegations of dereliction due to the non-payment of players during the 2018 Mzansi Super League.
CSA suspended interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl, as well as chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and commercial manager Clive Eksteen.
The SCA is investigating a commercial agreement it had with the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) for the use of imaging rights, Manthorp explains.
The SCA owes the SACA and players at least R2.4 million for the commercial agreement to use player images signed last year.
Whilst the investigation of this matter is in progress, employees who are alleged to have been involved in this matter have been placed on precautionary suspension until the investigation is completed.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 30, 2019
However, Manthorp says CSA CEO Thabang Moroe is shifting the blame because he is the only official who was able to authorise the delayed payment.
The senior officials were apparently suspended without notification and escorted from the CSA offices.
It's chaotic. The suspensions came as a complete and total shock.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
They are investigating whether three officials were or were not in dereliction of their duties.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
On the face of it, the problem is a commercial agreement between the South African Cricketers Association and Cricket South Africa in the Mzansi Super League last season.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Manthorp says R2.4 million was supposed to be paid to the SACA to be distributed among the players whose images were signed over for promotional use by CSA.
According to Manthorp, at least two board members at the CSA were not aware of the suspensions.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
