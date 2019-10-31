Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe denies money laundering, illicit flows, regime change, supporting the opposition or terrorism in Botswana.
Guests
Today at 15:20
Update on refugee clashes
Guests
Today at 15:40
The rules of the road regarding trucks: are they allowed to drive wherever?
Guests
Today at 15:50
Twitter to ban all political advertising, raising pressure on Facebook
Guests
Today at 16:10
Twelve percent of SA species are threatened - report
Guests
Today at 16:20
World Cup Rugby Preview
Guests
Today at 16:55
Fastest way to board a plane?
Guests
Today at 17:05
Big-man culture blights more than just the PIC
Guests
Today at 17:20
State of the economy
Guests
Today at 17:46
Paper Tiger: Newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and a witch hunt after Iqbal Survé fired Alide Dasnois
Guests
Tomorrow at 06:25
RWC 'Hypeman' - Michael Magerman
Guests
Tomorrow at 07:22
Captain Kolisi in a World Cup final
Guests
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: John Vlismas
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: Bertus Basson
Tomorrow at 09:40
Your puzzling questions answered by The Naked Scientist
Guests
[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final
31 October 2019 10:22 AM

Springboks
Jean de Villiers
England rugby team
2019 Rugby World Cup
Jerome Garces
#RSAvENG
2019 Rugby World Cup final
De Villiers says while the choice of referees is not ideal, the Springboks can beat England if they implement their game plan.

Referee Jerome Garces will become the first Frenchman to take charge of a Rugby World Cup final when he officiates in the Springboks' clash with England on Saturday.

It might be a feather in France's sporting cap but some South Africa fans are outraged, having earlier petitioned for Garces' replacement in the semifinal against Wales.

CapeTalk's Refilwoe Moloto chats to former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers about the referee selection.

RELATED: South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final

If you look at the combination of all three of them (appointed referees) - our record and history with them is not that good. It leaves a bit of a funny taste in the mouth.

Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

Of the 11 games Garces has refereed for South Africa we've only won two, one of which was last weekend.

Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

That said, de Villiers adds, on the day it's up to the players to implement their plan as they have no influence on the outside factor of referees.

We've seen in World Cup finals that you really do need to execute on the day.

Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

If we do implement well, then there's no doubt South Africa can beat England.

Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

Listen to the conversation with de Villiers below:


Springboks
Jean de Villiers
England rugby team
2019 Rugby World Cup
Jerome Garces
#RSAvENG
2019 Rugby World Cup final

191014-rassie-erasmus-edjpg

Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

31 October 2019 9:27 AM

Regardless of whether the squad wins or loses, Erasmus says he'll resign from his position as head coach of the national side.

180926-csa-edjpg

Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees

30 October 2019 4:39 PM

Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts.

180723-zain-davids-blitzbokjpg

Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

29 October 2019 1:41 PM

Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa.

191028siyajpg

'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening'

29 October 2019 9:04 AM

Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal.

191021-boks-edjpg

Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

28 October 2019 4:04 PM

In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.

springboks-rugby-world-cupjpg

Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online

28 October 2019 11:22 AM

South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms.

191027boksvswalesjpg

South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final

27 October 2019 12:54 PM

South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Saturday’s final.

rassie-erasmusjpg

'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'

27 October 2019 9:14 AM

Sports fundi Dylan Rogers says the coach will have to bring a new tactical approach to the game against Wales on Sunday.

191026rwcenglandjpg

England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'

26 October 2019 12:22 PM

England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final.

088A5126-jpg.JPG

Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales

25 October 2019 12:20 PM

The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend.

