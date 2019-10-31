[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final

Referee Jerome Garces will become the first Frenchman to take charge of a Rugby World Cup final when he officiates in the Springboks' clash with England on Saturday.

It might be a feather in France's sporting cap but some South Africa fans are outraged, having earlier petitioned for Garces' replacement in the semifinal against Wales.

CapeTalk's Refilwoe Moloto chats to former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers about the referee selection.

If you look at the combination of all three of them (appointed referees) - our record and history with them is not that good. It leaves a bit of a funny taste in the mouth. Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

Of the 11 games Garces has refereed for South Africa we've only won two, one of which was last weekend. Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

That said, de Villiers adds, on the day it's up to the players to implement their plan as they have no influence on the outside factor of referees.

We've seen in World Cup finals that you really do need to execute on the day. Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

If we do implement well, then there's no doubt South Africa can beat England. Jean de Villiers, Former Springbok captain

Listen to the conversation with de Villiers below: