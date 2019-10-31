Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday will be his last game in charge, irrespective of whether he takes the national team to glory or not.
Erasmus was appointed the director of rugby late in 2017 and head coach in 2018, holding both jobs simultaneously.
He says he will still continue in his role as the as director of rugby, but he'll relinquish his position as coach.
RELATED: Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
The Boks will take on England in the final in Yokohama on Saturday.
If they emerge victorious, it will be the squad's third World Cup title.
Fans will be able to watch the game live on SABC 2, after the national broadcaster secured a last-minute deal.
Kick-off is at 11 am.
More from Sport
Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees
Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts.Read More
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens
Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa.Read More
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening'
Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal.Read More
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.Read More
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online
South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms.Read More
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final
South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Saturday’s final.Read More
'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'
Sports fundi Dylan Rogers says the coach will have to bring a new tactical approach to the game against Wales on Sunday.Read More
England through to Rugby World Cup final - 'What a win!'
England fans are ecstatic after their national side beat tournament favourites New Zealand in the first semi-final.Read More
Warren Whiteley: I've got no doubt the Boks are going to defeat Wales
The former SA skipper is optimistic that the Springboks will secure a comfortable win against Wales in the semis this weekend.Read More
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship
SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport.Read More