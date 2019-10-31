Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday will be his last game in charge, irrespective of whether he takes the national team to glory or not.

Erasmus was appointed the director of rugby late in 2017 and head coach in 2018, holding both jobs simultaneously.

He says he will still continue in his role as the as director of rugby, but he'll relinquish his position as coach.

RELATED: Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

The Boks will take on England in the final in Yokohama on Saturday.

If they emerge victorious, it will be the squad's third World Cup title.

Fans will be able to watch the game live on SABC 2, after the national broadcaster secured a last-minute deal.

Kick-off is at 11 am.