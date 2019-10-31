Govt publishes draft laws to make South Africa more 'entrepreneur-friendly'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The rules of the road regarding trucks: are they allowed to drive wherever?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 15:50
Twitter to ban all political advertising, raising pressure on Facebook
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oparebea Ampofo-Anti
Today at 16:10
Twelve percent of SA species are threatened - report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries,
Today at 16:20
World Cup Rugby Preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:55
Fastest way to board a plane?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:05
Big-man culture blights more than just the PIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Accountant and commentator
Today at 17:20
State of the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 17:46
Paper Tiger: Newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and a witch hunt after Iqbal Survé fired Alide Dasnois
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alida Dasnois - former Cape Times editor
Tomorrow at 06:25
RWC 'Hypeman' - Michael Magerman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Magerman - 'Hypeman' at 2019 Rugby World Cup
Tomorrow at 07:22
Captain Kolisi in a World Cup final
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: John Vlismas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Vlismas
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: Bertus Basson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bertus Basson - Chef and Restauranteur
Tomorrow at 09:40
Your puzzling questions answered by The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:32
A Visual Directory - Names and Faces
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Galatis - Founder and CEO of Names and Faces
Govt publishes draft laws to make South Africa more 'entrepreneur-friendly'

31 October 2019 11:04 AM
by
Tags:
Competition Commission
Dti
small business
entrepreneur
SMMEs
Competition Act
market dominance
Amendments to the Competition Act are now open for public comment. They're aimed at curbing abusive practices against SMMEs.

Government is one step closer to establishing new laws to protect small businesses against abuse in the market.

The Department of Trade and Industry has published its draft amendments to the Competition Act and they are now open for public comment.

The proposed regulations aim to protect small businesses against price discrimination by dominant firms.

They also address unfair pricing and buying practices by big businesses.

James Hodge, chief economist at the Competition Commission, describes the changes as a bid to make South Africa more "entrepreneur-friendly".

He says the amendments disrupt the dominance of certain business networks, particularly in the supply chain.

In essence, explains Hodge, the changes will address fair trading principles and access to markets for the small business sector.

We [South Africa] do stand out in terms of international comparisons as not being entrepreneur-friendly.

James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

It's really about fair trading and parity.

James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

The National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa) says the draft regulations are a step in the right direction, but must be implemented effectively.

Neasa boss Gerhard Papenfus adds that the department must also address its protection of the monopoly enjoyed by steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa).

The association is conducting its own survey of SMMEs to formulate relevant input on the draft regulations.

We see the battle of smaller and medium-sized business. The smaller, the harder it gets.

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa

There's a place for big business, but when big business becomes a monopoly, that's overreach.

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa

Public comment closes on 7 November 2019. Click here to have your say on the amendments.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


