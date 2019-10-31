Our problem is that we spend more than we earn. It’s as simple as that. Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance - South Africa

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni painted a grim picture of South Africa’s rapidly deteriorating finances in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

As he started speaking, the rand began falling, losing almost 3% of its value – the steepest decline in well over a year.

The bad news – skyrocketing debt, low growth and huge shortfalls in tax collections - kept on coming.

Despite being broke, and notwithstanding a spiralling wage bill, the government still gave its employees salary increases of 2.2% above inflation, on average.

Government debt now threatens to top 70% of GDP while Mboweni expects the national debt – a mountainous R3 trillion – to increase to R4.5 trillion in three years.

Mboweni hinted that a fresh round of tax hikes is becoming unavoidable.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked the following analysts for comment:

Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury

Professor Osman Mollagee, Partner in Tax Service – PWC

Ann Bernstein, Executive Director - Centre for Development

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

This article first appeared on 702 : 2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem