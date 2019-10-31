JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's application against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been dismissed with costs.

The Equality Court handed down judgment on Thursday morning.

Judge Roland Sutherland has ruled that while the comments by Malema may indeed be hateful, they did not fall within the terms of the Equality Act.

Last year Gordhan approached the courts over the EFF leader's 2018 remarks that he was a dog of white monopoly capital.

Malema also accused Gordhan of being behind the purging of black workers at state-owned enterprises.

The EFF’s Godrich Gardee has welcomed today's judgment.

“It’s only the political parties and the opposition in particular that can hold the state accountable, hold the ruling party accountable. In the absence of the political speeches and political rights and the rights of freedom of speech of the political opposition, we might as well close shop.”

Gordhan’s team said they were studying the judgment.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema