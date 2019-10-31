Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent
South African comedian and actor Kurt Schoonraad has learned that parenting is no joke.
SA comedian and actor @kurtschoonraad joins @KienoKammies to talk career, family and parenting. Listen live here: https://t.co/k9tx1lZsbi pic.twitter.com/Exx5VvTcWd— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) October 31, 2019
When he's not running the Cape Town Comedy Club, he's a husband and father to his 10-year-old son, Jack.
The comedic legend says his life changed drastically after the birth of their son and he and his wife have to juggle two businesses.
Schoonraad says parenting is made up of a lot of apologies.
The thing about being a parent is that you become very accustomed to apologising about things you aren't aware of.Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian
There's a clear, present line pre and post child.Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian
We've got two family businesses and then I perform at night as well, it's a bit of a juggle.Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian
I treat my son as an inexperienced adult because that's what he is. I don't treat him like a child.Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian
Schoonraad speaks candidly with CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies about how he grew up and his parenting style.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
