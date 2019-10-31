Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe denies money laundering, illicit flows, regime change, supporting the opposition or terrorism in Botswana.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - EWN
Today at 15:20
Update on refugee clashes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kalynn Palm EWN - EWN
Today at 15:40
The rules of the road regarding trucks: are they allowed to drive wherever?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 15:50
Twitter to ban all political advertising, raising pressure on Facebook
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oparebea Ampofo-Anti
Today at 16:10
Twelve percent of SA species are threatened - report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries,
Today at 16:20
World Cup Rugby Preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:55
Fastest way to board a plane?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:05
Big-man culture blights more than just the PIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Accountant and commentator
Today at 17:20
State of the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 17:46
Paper Tiger: Newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and a witch hunt after Iqbal Survé fired Alide Dasnois
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alida Dasnois - former Cape Times editor
Tomorrow at 06:25
RWC 'Hypeman' - Michael Magerman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Magerman - 'Hypeman' at 2019 Rugby World Cup
Tomorrow at 07:22
Captain Kolisi in a World Cup final
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: John Vlismas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: Bertus Basson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:40
Your puzzling questions answered by The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent

31 October 2019 12:11 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Kurt Schoonraad
Comedian
father
Comedic legend Kurt Schoonraad chats about how having his 'laatie' changed his life and how he handles parenting.

South African comedian and actor Kurt Schoonraad has learned that parenting is no joke.

When he's not running the Cape Town Comedy Club, he's a husband and father to his 10-year-old son, Jack.

The comedic legend says his life changed drastically after the birth of their son and he and his wife have to juggle two businesses.

Schoonraad says parenting is made up of a lot of apologies.

RELATED: Parenting is a journey, says comedian Stuart Taylor

The thing about being a parent is that you become very accustomed to apologising about things you aren't aware of.

Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian

There's a clear, present line pre and post child.

Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian

We've got two family businesses and then I perform at night as well, it's a bit of a juggle.

Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian

I treat my son as an inexperienced adult because that's what he is. I don't treat him like a child.

Kurt Schoonraad, Comedian

Schoonraad speaks candidly with CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies about how he grew up and his parenting style.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


31 October 2019 12:11 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Kurt Schoonraad
Comedian
father

