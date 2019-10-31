Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The rules of the road regarding trucks: are they allowed to drive wherever?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 15:50
Twitter to ban all political advertising, raising pressure on Facebook
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oparebea Ampofo-Anti
Today at 16:10
Twelve percent of SA species are threatened - report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries,
Today at 16:20
World Cup Rugby Preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 16:55
Fastest way to board a plane?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:05
Big-man culture blights more than just the PIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Accountant and commentator
Today at 17:20
State of the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 17:46
Paper Tiger: Newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and a witch hunt after Iqbal Survé fired Alide Dasnois
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alida Dasnois - former Cape Times editor
Tomorrow at 06:25
RWC 'Hypeman' - Michael Magerman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Magerman - 'Hypeman' at 2019 Rugby World Cup
Tomorrow at 07:22
Captain Kolisi in a World Cup final
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: John Vlismas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Vlismas
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: Bertus Basson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bertus Basson - Chef and Restauranteur
Tomorrow at 09:40
Your puzzling questions answered by The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:32
A Visual Directory - Names and Faces
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Galatis - Founder and CEO of Names and Faces
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana

31 October 2019 1:07 PM
by
According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe has denied allegations that she was involved in money laundering, illicit flows, regime change, supporting the opposition or terrorism in Botswana.

Earlier this year, Motsepe-Radebe was slapped with travel restrictions after the country accused her of being involved in a campaign to topple President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.

RELATED: Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe slapped with travel restrictions to Botswana

She denies anything to do with regime change and terrorism in Botswana and she goes on to say she wants South Africa and Botswana intelligence to get involved in these serious allegations.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She maintains that all she really wanted was to sow unity in Botswana.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says her husband has never tried to sue Ian Khama and all of these are lies that are being fabricated mainly by a paper called _Sunday Standard _in Bostwana which she says she is going to sue as well as her brother Patrice. Motsepe.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interviews below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana


