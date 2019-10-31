Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana
Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe has denied allegations that she was involved in money laundering, illicit flows, regime change, supporting the opposition or terrorism in Botswana.
Earlier this year, Motsepe-Radebe was slapped with travel restrictions after the country accused her of being involved in a campaign to topple President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.
RELATED: Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe slapped with travel restrictions to Botswana
She denies anything to do with regime change and terrorism in Botswana and she goes on to say she wants South Africa and Botswana intelligence to get involved in these serious allegations.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She maintains that all she really wanted was to sow unity in Botswana.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says her husband has never tried to sue Ian Khama and all of these are lies that are being fabricated mainly by a paper called _Sunday Standard _in Bostwana which she says she is going to sue as well as her brother Patrice. Motsepe.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interviews below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana
