National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members have threatened to cause more power cuts over government's decision to restructure Eskom - separating the transmission, generation and distribution into three entities.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Tuesday plans to forge ahead with the project.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu has advised workers that the shutdown may be extreme.

We do advise them that that will be extreme. Livhuwani Mammburu, Spokesperson - NUM

The majority union at Eskom insists that the unbundling of the power utility will lead to privatisation.

The unbundling that they are going on with is a precursor to privatisation. Already there are independent power producers who are milking Eskom of billions. Livhuwani Mammburu, Spokesperson - NUM

We are saying as the NUM that Eskom is capable and has got the capacity to provide its own renewable energy rather than relying on independent producers. Livhuwani Mammburu, Spokesperson - NUM

Click on the link below to hear more...

This article first appeared on 702 : NUM members threaten shutdown over Eskom unbundling