Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip

Senior Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone has been appointed as the party's new chief whip in Parliament.

The DA's new interim parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen appointed Mazzone to the job he has previously held in the National Assembly.

Mazzone is the DA's first female chief whip and previously served in the DA benches as the shadow minister of public enterprises.

She's known for being a vocal critic of Eskom and has spoken out against corruption at state-owned entities on numerous occasions.

Her appointment was confirmed after the party's caucus meeting held on Thursday.