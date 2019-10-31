'M2 highway will be open to motorists on Monday at 5am,' says Mashaba

Following a revelation in 2018 by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), that about 94% of bridges in the city were derelict, the M2 highway was closed for structural repairs earlier this year.

After being closed for repairs for eight months, the highway is set to reopen.

Motorists, however, will only be able to access the bridge from 4 November.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba to weigh in on the bridge reopening.

Let me apologise for the inconvenience of closing that highway. We first closed the westbound and earlier this year, we discovered further defects on the eastbound. I am glad that the highway is ready to open. Monday at 5am the M2 highway will be open to motorists. Herman Mashaba, Outgoing mayor - City of Johannesburg

