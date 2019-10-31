DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement
Democratic Alliance (DA) members who want to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader have until close of business today to submit their names.
The interim leaders will be elected during the Federal Council in November.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, presiding officer for DA Federal Council elections Desiree van der Walt says members have until 5 o'clock today to nominate people.
As nominations come in, we will vet the accuracy and tomorrow we will make known how many nominations and who the nominees are.Desiree van der Walt, Presiding Officer for DA Federal Council Elections
At the moment all systems are going and we have two or more nominations thus far.Desiree van der Walt, Presiding Officer for DA Federal Council Elections
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement
