Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated
Families who have buried loved ones at the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery in the past three months have been urged to come forward and identify their graves.
At least 70 graves and tombstones were desecrated at the cemetery in Cape Town overnight on Tuesday.
Headstones were removed and placed in the shape of a cross towards the top end of the burial grounds.
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has called the attack on the gravesites as a deliberate act of Islamophobia.
The head of the MJC's cemetery management committee, Shaykh Riad Fataar, says the incident has been very traumatic for members of the Muslim community.
Fataar explains that the section of the cemetery that was violated is fairly new and is where the most recent burials have taken place.
Several religious organisations have denounced the violation of the site.
Religious groups denounce desecration of Mowbray Muslim Cemetery | Cape Argus Share your opinions anonymously at https://t.co/lkFxXY9td9 pic.twitter.com/qyBb36CE52— South Africa Rants and Raves (@RantsSouth) October 31, 2019
People are phoning, asking: "Is my father, my mother, my child's grave okay?"Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee
They have just buried their loved ones now people have to come back to a grave that has been desecrated. It's traumatic for many people.Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee
People have been buried there as recently as last week Sunday.Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee
Everybody knows it's a Muslim graveyard. We strongly feel that this is an Islamophobic attack.Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee
Listen to the MJC response to the horrific incident:
More from Local
NUM members threaten shutdown over Eskom unbundling
NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu asserts the union's position on the restructuring of the power utility.Read More
'M2 highway will be open to motorists on Monday at 5am,' says Mashaba
Outgoing Joburg mayor gives further insight on the bridge being accessible to drivers.Read More
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana
According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.Read More
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
The EFF leader accused Pravin Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.Read More
'Home Affairs needs to come to the party to address refugees' concerns'
The SAHRC's Chris Nissen says foreign nationals are complaining about the treatment they get from the department.Read More
'UN needs to set up camp where refugees removed from CBD can be looked after'
Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay reports back after delivering aid to refugees taking shelter at the Central Methodist Church.Read More
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender
Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.Read More
'They gave them a countdown, then they moved in and fired rubber bullets'
Police in Cape Town under fire for forcibly removing foreigners camping outside the UN Refugee Agency in fear of xenophobia.Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.Read More