Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated

Families who have buried loved ones at the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery in the past three months have been urged to come forward and identify their graves.

At least 70 graves and tombstones were desecrated at the cemetery in Cape Town overnight on Tuesday.

Headstones were removed and placed in the shape of a cross towards the top end of the burial grounds.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has called the attack on the gravesites as a deliberate act of Islamophobia.

The head of the MJC's cemetery management committee, Shaykh Riad Fataar, says the incident has been very traumatic for members of the Muslim community.

Fataar explains that the section of the cemetery that was violated is fairly new and is where the most recent burials have taken place.

Several religious organisations have denounced the violation of the site.

People are phoning, asking: "Is my father, my mother, my child's grave okay?" Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee

They have just buried their loved ones now people have to come back to a grave that has been desecrated. It's traumatic for many people. Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee

People have been buried there as recently as last week Sunday. Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee

Everybody knows it's a Muslim graveyard. We strongly feel that this is an Islamophobic attack. Shaykh Riad Fataar, Chairman of the MJC Cemetery Management Committee

Listen to the MJC response to the horrific incident: