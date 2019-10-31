No dog-walking without leashes or permits along Table Mountain National Park

Dog owners are required to have a leash and permit to walk their pets through Table Mountain National Park.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has a code of conduct which outlines the rules for dog walkers in the park.

The SanParks rules are as follows:

A My Activity Permit is required for dog walking

Dogs taken into the park must be under the effective control of the handler at all times

If there is an incident, the dog may be deemed to be out of control and the handler can be held liable

Dog handlers must always carry a leash

Dogs must be leashed while passing through designated areas

Dog handlers must remove their dog’s faeces from paths, car parks and any other demarcated areas

Dog handlers must ensure that their dogs do not injure or kill any wildlife

Aggressive dogs must be muzzled

No more than two dogs per person may be taken into the park without special permission

Complaints to CapeTalk prompted a discussion about the etiquette of dog-walkers along the scenic outdoor hotspot.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton says there is clear signage indicating that dogs must be leashed.

Howard-Clayton says park rangers and other local groups are on the lookout for dog-walkers who contravene the rules.

If you look at the various areas that you step into with your dogs, there are signs up that say dogs must be leashed. Lauren Howard-Clayton, Regional communications manager for SANParks

There are also signs that say to pick up after your dog as you walk in the park. Lauren Howard-Clayton, Regional communications manager for SANParks

Our rangers, where visible, do check whether you have your activity permit. Lauren Howard-Clayton, Regional communications manager for SANParks

Our rangers have intervened where dogs were fighting with each other and rangers could not control them. Lauren Howard-Clayton, Regional communications manager for SANParks

SANParks says dog walkers are encouraged to show consideration towards other park users and visitors.

Read the full SanParks guide on walking dogs here.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: