Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what the party needs going forward'.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader.

DA members who wanted to contest the position of party leader and that of federal chair had until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to submit their names.

The party will hold its federal council next month to elect interim leaders until next year’s elective congress.

This followed the shock resignations of Maimane and Athol Trollip as the leader and federal chairperson respectively.

Gana will contest the position of DA leader, going up against the likes of Steenhuisen, who is currently leading the party in Parliament.

Gana has previously served as a member of Parliament, as the party’s deputy federal chair, as leader of the party’s youth wing and councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

He is considered popular among the black members of the party.

Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after “much reflection about what the party needs going forward.”

“After much reflections and running in the last seven days about where we are as a party and what we need to do going forward, I have today accepted nomination for the position of Interim Leader for the DA," Gana said.

The party’s Desiree van der Walt confirmed earlier that none of the positions of federal leader and federal chair would go uncontested.

DA members will vote next month for the person they want to see steer the ship at the time of the worst internal turmoil and deep divisions over policy direction. That person will lead the party until the early congress planned for next year.


This article first appeared on EWN : Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA


