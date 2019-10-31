Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana has thrown his hat in the ring to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader.
DA members who wanted to contest the position of party leader and that of federal chair had until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to submit their names.
The party will hold its federal council next month to elect interim leaders until next year’s elective congress.
This followed the shock resignations of Maimane and Athol Trollip as the leader and federal chairperson respectively.
Gana will contest the position of DA leader, going up against the likes of Steenhuisen, who is currently leading the party in Parliament.
Gana has previously served as a member of Parliament, as the party’s deputy federal chair, as leader of the party’s youth wing and councillor in the City of Johannesburg.
He is considered popular among the black members of the party.
Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after “much reflection about what the party needs going forward.”
“After much reflections and running in the last seven days about where we are as a party and what we need to do going forward, I have today accepted nomination for the position of Interim Leader for the DA," Gana said.
The party’s Desiree van der Walt confirmed earlier that none of the positions of federal leader and federal chair would go uncontested.
DA members will vote next month for the person they want to see steer the ship at the time of the worst internal turmoil and deep divisions over policy direction. That person will lead the party until the early congress planned for next year.
This article first appeared on EWN : Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA
More from Politics
DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement
Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far.Read More
'M2 highway will be open to motorists on Monday at 5am,' says Mashaba
Outgoing Joburg mayor gives further insight on the bridge being accessible to drivers.Read More
Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip
She takes over from John Steenhuisen who previously held the position before ascending to interim parliamentary leader.Read More
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
The EFF leader accused Pravin Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.Read More
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem
A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender
Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.Read More
'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.Read More
[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.Read More
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.Read More
Statistician-General says 29.1% unemployment accounts for over 10 million people
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this is a total of 6.7 unemployed plus over 3 million discouraged job seekers.Read More
More from Local
What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.Read More
Foreigners camp inside CT church, UN agency says they must return to homes in SA
While many refugees in Cape Town await answers from the UN, the agency wants them to peacefully return to their local residences.Read More
Could you go without sugar for an entire month? Take up the #NoSugarChallenge
Friday marks the start of Diabetes Awareness Month and the 'No Sugar Challenge'.Read More
No dog-walking without leashes or permits along Table Mountain National Park
An official at the South African National Parks explains what rules apply when walking dogs along the national park area.Read More
Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated
The Muslim Judicial Council has slammed the incident as an Islamophobic attack.Read More
NUM members threaten shutdown over Eskom unbundling
NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu asserts the union's position on the restructuring of the power utility.Read More
'M2 highway will be open to motorists on Monday at 5am,' says Mashaba
Outgoing Joburg mayor gives further insight on the bridge being accessible to drivers.Read More
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana
According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.Read More
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
The EFF leader accused Pravin Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.Read More
'Home Affairs needs to come to the party to address refugees' concerns'
The SAHRC's Chris Nissen says foreign nationals are complaining about the treatment they get from the department.Read More