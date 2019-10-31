Could you go without sugar for an entire month? Take up the #NoSugarChallenge
It's one of the leading causes of death in South Africa, accounting for about 5.5% of natural deaths between 2015 and 2017.
Friday marks the start of Diabetes Awareness Month and an event taking place in Cape Town is offering free diabetes screening.
Sweet Life is one of the co-hosts of the event and is a diabetes community that informs, inspires and connects people with diabetes in South Africa.
We're doing free diabetes screening between 5pm and 7pm.Bridget McNulty, Editor - Sweet Life magazine
We'll be sharing information about diabetes and launching the 'no sugar' challenge.Bridget McNulty, Editor - Sweet Life magazine
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which a person's pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food.
Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which the body becomes resistant to the normal effects of insulin, losing the capacity to produce enough insulin in the pancreas.
The 'No Sugar' challenge involves going without sugar for the whole month of November.Bridget McNulty, Editor - Sweet Life magazine
