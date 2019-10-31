Streaming issues? Report here
Could you go without sugar for an entire month? Take up the #NoSugarChallenge

31 October 2019 4:12 PM
by
Tags:
Health
Diabetes
Sugar
Blood sugar levels
Bad Blood
Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute
Friday marks the start of Diabetes Awareness Month and the 'No Sugar Challenge'.

It's one of the leading causes of death in South Africa, accounting for about 5.5% of natural deaths between 2015 and 2017.

Friday marks the start of Diabetes Awareness Month and an event taking place in Cape Town is offering free diabetes screening.

Sweet Life is one of the co-hosts of the event and is a diabetes community that informs, inspires and connects people with diabetes in South Africa.

RELATED: Understanding diabetes and the importance of diet

We're doing free diabetes screening between 5pm and 7pm.

Bridget McNulty, Editor - Sweet Life magazine

We'll be sharing information about diabetes and launching the 'no sugar' challenge.

Bridget McNulty, Editor - Sweet Life magazine

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which a person's pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food.

Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which the body becomes resistant to the normal effects of insulin, losing the capacity to produce enough insulin in the pancreas.

The 'No Sugar' challenge involves going without sugar for the whole month of November.

Bridget McNulty, Editor - Sweet Life magazine

RELATED: The number of children affected by Type 2 diabetes is increasing

For more information on the No Sugar challenge and Friday's event, click here:

Listen to the full interview below:


