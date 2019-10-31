Foreigners camp inside CT church, UN agency says they must return to homes in SA
Refugees who were forcibly removed from outside United Nations (UN) offices in Cape Town spent the night in a local church.
Hundreds of foreigners are now camped inside the Central Methodist Mission Church in the city centre, reports EWN's Kaylynn Palm.
#LeavingSA Refugees living in Cape Town has spent the night at the Methodist church. KP pic.twitter.com/WT9jopSGSJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019
They had been staging a sit-in at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) building for three weeks, demanding the UN help them relocate from South Africa.
On Wednesday, police authorities moved in with force to remove them from the property, using stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowds.
VIDEO: Police clash with refugees outside UN offices in Cape Town
RELATED: Resettlement of refugees in SA to other countries not possible - United Nations
Many of the foreigners, from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Somalia, Burundi and Nigeria, say they are waiting for answers.
However, the UNHCR says it can't help refugees in South Africa who want to be relocated to other countries.
In a statement, the UN Refugee Agency has called on refugees to peacefully return to their places of residence in the country.
RELATED: 'Home Affairs needs to come to the party to address refugees' concerns'
According to Palm, the agency says resettlement to other countries is only available for a limited number of people.
They are saying that they are still waiting for answers from the UN Refugee Agency.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Meanwhile, many of the foreigners remain traumatised following the violent clashes and arrests that transpired.
Some of them are very emotional and many of them are angry following yesterday's violence.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update:
