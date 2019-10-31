Twitter to ban political adverts

Political adverts will no longer be allowed on Twitter, the social networking site announced on Wednesday.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

CEO Jack Dorsey took to the site to make the announcement, claiming that political message reach "should be earned, not bought".

In a thread he explained the reasons for the decision, saying while _i_nternet advertising is effective for commercial advertisers, it brings significant risks to politics.

But media law specialist Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti says the ban fails to deal with two key problematic issues in respect of political messaging on social media.

One is about fake news and misinformation and the other is about echo chambers and people living in a bubble who only talk to people who agree with them. Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti, Media law specialist

I'm struggling to understand how Twitter's ban will solve those two issues...it's only banning ads, it's not banning normal Tweets. Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti, Media law specialist

Ampofo-Anti suggests it is "normal tweets" rather than political ads which contribute most significantly to the two issues she identified.

Click below to hear why Twitter is banning political ads: