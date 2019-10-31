Twitter to ban political adverts
Political adverts will no longer be allowed on Twitter, the social networking site announced on Wednesday.
We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019
CEO Jack Dorsey took to the site to make the announcement, claiming that political message reach "should be earned, not bought".
In a thread he explained the reasons for the decision, saying while _i_nternet advertising is effective for commercial advertisers, it brings significant risks to politics.
But media law specialist Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti says the ban fails to deal with two key problematic issues in respect of political messaging on social media.
One is about fake news and misinformation and the other is about echo chambers and people living in a bubble who only talk to people who agree with them.Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti, Media law specialist
I'm struggling to understand how Twitter's ban will solve those two issues...it's only banning ads, it's not banning normal Tweets.Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti, Media law specialist
Ampofo-Anti suggests it is "normal tweets" rather than political ads which contribute most significantly to the two issues she identified.
Click below to hear why Twitter is banning political ads:
More from World
What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.Read More
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature
If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.Read More
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi
Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.Read More
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana
The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.Read More
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election
UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.Read More
'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'
There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.Read More
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.Read More
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.Read More
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas
The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains.Read More
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug
Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun away.Read More