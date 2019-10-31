Twitter to ban political adverts

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:33
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
" I Have No Choice"
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
RWC 'Hypeman' - Michael Magerman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Magerman - 'Hypeman' at 2019 Rugby World Cup
Tomorrow at 06:41
Connect Sports Academy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Ingram - Co-founder of Connect Sports Academy
Tomorrow at 07:07
UNHCR Southern Africa Working with Authorities to Help Refugees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joan Alison - UNHCR, Senior Regional Advisor Refugee Women and Children
Tomorrow at 07:22
Captain Kolisi in a World Cup final
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: John Vlismas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Vlismas
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: Bertus Basson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bertus Basson - Chef and Restauranteur
Tomorrow at 09:40
Your puzzling questions answered by The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:05
Has Google ruined our memory
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa
Tomorrow at 11:32
A Visual Directory - Names and Faces
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Galatis - Founder and CEO of Names and Faces
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final De Villiers says while the choice of referees is not ideal, the Springboks can beat England if they implement their game plan. 31 October 2019 10:22 AM
Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final Regardless of whether the squad wins or loses, Erasmus says he'll resign from his position as head coach of the national side. 31 October 2019 9:27 AM
Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts. 30 October 2019 4:39 PM
View all Sport
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what... 31 October 2019 4:20 PM
DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far. 31 October 2019 1:42 PM
'M2 highway will be open to motorists on Monday at 5am,' says Mashaba Outgoing Joburg mayor gives further insight on the bridge being accessible to drivers. 31 October 2019 1:09 PM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
What does the future hold for SA's endangered species? Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered. 31 October 2019 5:31 PM
Foreigners camp inside CT church, UN agency says they must return to homes in SA While many refugees in Cape Town await answers from the UN, the agency wants them to peacefully return to their local residences. 31 October 2019 4:37 PM
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what... 31 October 2019 4:20 PM
View all Local
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 31 October 2019 1:13 PM
Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent Comedic legend Kurt Schoonraad chats about how having his 'laatie' changed his life and how he handles parenting. 31 October 2019 12:11 PM
Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday Black Friday is on the 29th November 2019. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has some advice for big spenders before they splurge. 30 October 2019 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 31 October 2019 1:13 PM
Govt publishes draft laws to make South Africa more 'entrepreneur-friendly' Amendments to the Competition Act are now open for public comment. They're aimed at curbing abusive practices against SMMEs. 31 October 2019 11:04 AM
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

Twitter to ban political adverts

31 October 2019 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Twitter
Social media
political tweets
The social networking site announced on Wednesday that it is to ban all political ads.

Political adverts will no longer be allowed on Twitter, the social networking site announced on Wednesday.

CEO Jack Dorsey took to the site to make the announcement, claiming that political message reach "should be earned, not bought".

In a thread he explained the reasons for the decision, saying while _i_nternet advertising is effective for commercial advertisers, it brings significant risks to politics.

But media law specialist Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti says the ban fails to deal with two key problematic issues in respect of political messaging on social media.

One is about fake news and misinformation and the other is about echo chambers and people living in a bubble who only talk to people who agree with them.

Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti, Media law specialist

I'm struggling to understand how Twitter's ban will solve those two issues...it's only banning ads, it's not banning normal Tweets.

Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti, Media law specialist

Ampofo-Anti suggests it is "normal tweets" rather than political ads which contribute most significantly to the two issues she identified.

Click below to hear why Twitter is banning political ads:


31 October 2019 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Twitter
Social media
political tweets

More from World

rhino-momjpg

What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?

31 October 2019 5:31 PM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature

30 October 2019 1:06 PM

If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170527islamic-statejpg

Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi

29 October 2019 4:59 PM

Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

botswana-earthquakepng

How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana

29 October 2019 2:08 PM

The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160628Brexit2.jpg

[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election

28 October 2019 6:17 PM

UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambique flag

'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'

28 October 2019 1:40 PM

There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191022-boris-johnsonjpg

UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans

23 October 2019 2:09 PM

EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motsoaledijpg

Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA

23 October 2019 1:45 PM

Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

biology-science-experiment-lab-pixabayjpg

Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas

23 October 2019 12:42 PM

The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coach-disarms-studentjpg

[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug

21 October 2019 1:33 PM

Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

Sport

Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated

Local

'As Mboweni started speaking the rand went weaker and weaker and weaker'

Business

EWN Highlights

Mboweni shrugs off NUM’s threats to shutdown Eskom

31 October 2019 7:21 PM

US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

31 October 2019 7:12 PM

Mantashe 'regrets' bribery claim, retracts comment

31 October 2019 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA