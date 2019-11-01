We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Southern Africa is calling on everyone to remain calm as they engage authorities on a solution to help refugees who want to leave the country.

On Wednesday, violent clashes between refugees and police in the CBD left several people injured.

UNHCR head of external engagements Joan Alison says they do not do group resettlements but work on a one on one basis.

She further says they are reaching out to all refugees living in the country and not only those camping outside their offices.

RELATED: 'Home Affairs needs to come to the party to address refugees' concerns'

We do not do group resettlements out of South Africa. We do individual resettlement and we do individual assistance to those who ask for it. Joan Alison, Head of external engagements - UNHCR

RELATED: 'UN needs to set up camp where refugees removed from CBD can be looked after'

It is very important to have an inclusive approach to any assistance that is being offered and also we are prioritising the most vulnerable who need assistance. Joan Alison, Head of external engagements - UNHCR

The police were criticised for using excessive force while executing the eviction court order at St George's Mall but Alison says from their observation the police followed normal procedure.

As far as we understand the police undertook what they needed to do and unfortunately women and children were put forward in front of the police and they did the best they can and they followed their normal procedures for removal. Joan Alison, Head of external engagements - UNHCR

Listen to the full interview below...