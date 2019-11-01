[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous

Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats in Cape Town should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, says presenter Lester Kiewit.

And how does he sing and dance and pray all at the same time? Michael says it's all about adrenaline.

And the videos have made him a local hero in his community.

All of a sudden people are like 'Hi Mike, Hi Michael'. All of a sudden I'm taking selfies and people want to be with me. Michael Magerman

Michael describes his huge support for the team.

Listen to the wonderful interview with Michael below and watch is viral videos: