'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Minister of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday.

They briefly touched on the Equality Court’s dismissal of his hate speech case against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Equality Act has a specific set of criteria that has to be satisfied… we respect the judgement… One hopes that – like you [Bruce Whitfield] – more people in the media would actually read the judgement… we lost on technical grounds, but the judgement is clear about the hateful nature of the comment… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Whitfield then grilled him about the slow pace of reform at South Africa’s money-pit state-owned companies.

People are absolutely infuriated by the glacial pace at which the transformation of SOEs is happening… the constant need for bailouts… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

He also asked the Minister for his thoughts on union attempts to thwart plans to fix Eskom.

It’s treasonous what the National Union of Mineworkers is threatening when it comes to bringing Eskom to its knees if there are any measures to cut back… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

We’ve engaged NUM… and we will continue to do so… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

We don’t see that [cutting 16 000 jobs at Eskom] as the key thing that needs to be done when there is a whole lot of other things that can be done to reduce costs… Part of the State Capture process resulted in hiring that should not have taken place. This is a matter we will discuss with the unions… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Finally, Gordhan let the cat out of the bag - Eskom will announce its new CEO within the next 10 days.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

This government is capable of taking the right decisions… to begin the restructuring process of complex entities like Eskom… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

The damage that State Capture did… we can see it throughout the key SEOs we have… competent people were kicked out – black and white – and replaced by sycophants and servants of the State Capture process… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Eskom is too big to fail… Government will stand by it, but we won’t stand by passively… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

There are some shocking things beginning to emerge in terms of overcharging Eskom [at Medupi and Kusile] … one example, a claim of R27 billion, when dissected properly, came down to R2.7 billion… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Renewables are much cheaper now… Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'