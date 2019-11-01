'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:08
Ladles of Love bring the gees with Bokke final for the homeless
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 14:15
Health & Wellness: Tin Soldiers - what causes fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Chris Scott - head of Paediatric Rheumatology at Red Cross Memorial Hospital
Dr Christiaan Scott -head of Paediatric Rheumatology at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
Odette Schwegler - Director and producer at Blink Pictures
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
His Dark Materials” TV series comes to Showmax
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Megan MacLeod - Director, International Programming Publicity at HBO
Today at 14:50
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Leandra Engelbrecht
Today at 15:10
Update on refugee clashes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission
Today at 15:20
Khoi and San to share in benefits of Rooibos - landmark agreement signed today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
Today at 15:40
The rules of the road regarding trucks: are they allowed to drive wherever?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iegshaan Dyson - Senior traffic officer at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Rugby World Cup Preview - Robbie Fleck
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robbie Fleck - Former Bok Player, Back Line Coach at Western Province Rugby
Today at 16:10
Getting measles 'resets' the body's immune system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerhard Walzl - Proffessor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Rugby World Cup Preview - Martin Gillingham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Gillingham - English sports commentator and journalist
Today at 17:20
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Taquila Festival is coming to Cape Town tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup final: England vs South Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital sports Edtior at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 08:21
SA's asylum management system is failing, making xenophobia worse.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director of Amnesty international
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sifiso Nene - Comedian
Tomorrow at 09:05
Unpaid benefits campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lunga Guza - Head of the Unpaid Benefits Campaign in the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
Coach Rassie and Eddie Jones are both master tacticians, says former Bok captain Former Springbok skipper Corne Krige offers his analysis of what to expect from the Rugby World Cup final between SA and England. 1 November 2019 11:07 AM
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 1 November 2019 9:33 AM
[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final De Villiers says while the choice of referees is not ideal, the Springboks can beat England if they implement their game plan. 31 October 2019 10:22 AM
View all Sport
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what... 31 October 2019 4:20 PM
DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far. 31 October 2019 1:42 PM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense' Dr Thabi Leoka shares her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa. 1 November 2019 1:25 PM
Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG Friends and fellow broadcasters remember the inspiring life led by Xolani Gwala after succumbing to a long battle with cancer. 1 November 2019 12:41 PM
We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR UNHCR head of external engagements Joan Alison says they do no do group resettlements but work on a one-on-one basis. 1 November 2019 10:58 AM
View all Local
'The reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop' Group executive for people and culture, futurist and medical doctor shares her insights. 1 November 2019 12:00 PM
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 31 October 2019 1:13 PM
Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent Comedic legend Kurt Schoonraad chats about how having his 'laatie' changed his life and how he handles parenting. 31 October 2019 12:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA. 1 November 2019 1:24 PM
Moody's to pronounce on SA's credit rating Scorpio's Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives a breakdown of what it would mean if SA is downgraded to junk status. 1 November 2019 12:44 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Politics

'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'

1 November 2019 9:31 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
NUM
State Capture
Corruption
National Union of Mineworkers
The Money Show
Medupi
Bruce Whitfield
Government
Public Enterprises Minister
SOEs
Minister of Public Enterprises
state-owned enterprises
labour unions
kusile
Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Minister of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday.

They briefly touched on the Equality Court’s dismissal of his hate speech case against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Equality Act has a specific set of criteria that has to be satisfied… we respect the judgement… One hopes that – like you [Bruce Whitfield] – more people in the media would actually read the judgement… we lost on technical grounds, but the judgement is clear about the hateful nature of the comment…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Whitfield then grilled him about the slow pace of reform at South Africa’s money-pit state-owned companies.

People are absolutely infuriated by the glacial pace at which the transformation of SOEs is happening… the constant need for bailouts…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

He also asked the Minister for his thoughts on union attempts to thwart plans to fix Eskom.

It’s treasonous what the National Union of Mineworkers is threatening when it comes to bringing Eskom to its knees if there are any measures to cut back…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

We’ve engaged NUM… and we will continue to do so…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

We don’t see that [cutting 16 000 jobs at Eskom] as the key thing that needs to be done when there is a whole lot of other things that can be done to reduce costs… Part of the State Capture process resulted in hiring that should not have taken place. This is a matter we will discuss with the unions…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Finally, Gordhan let the cat out of the bag - Eskom will announce its new CEO within the next 10 days.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

This government is capable of taking the right decisions… to begin the restructuring process of complex entities like Eskom…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

The damage that State Capture did… we can see it throughout the key SEOs we have… competent people were kicked out – black and white – and replaced by sycophants and servants of the State Capture process…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Eskom is too big to fail… Government will stand by it, but we won’t stand by passively…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

There are some shocking things beginning to emerge in terms of overcharging Eskom [at Medupi and Kusile] … one example, a claim of R27 billion, when dissected properly, came down to R2.7 billion…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Renewables are much cheaper now…

Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'


1 November 2019 9:31 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
NUM
State Capture
Corruption
National Union of Mineworkers
The Money Show
Medupi
Bruce Whitfield
Government
Public Enterprises Minister
SOEs
Minister of Public Enterprises
state-owned enterprises
labour unions
kusile

More from Business

Statue of Liberty New York

Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager

1 November 2019 1:24 PM

After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140819moodys.jpg

Moody's to pronounce on SA's credit rating

1 November 2019 12:44 PM

Scorpio's Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives a breakdown of what it would mean if SA is downgraded to junk status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

job-meeting-professionals-cofee-employees-business-free-image-pexelsjpeg

Govt publishes draft laws to make South Africa more 'entrepreneur-friendly'

31 October 2019 11:04 AM

Amendments to the Competition Act are now open for public comment. They're aimed at curbing abusive practices against SMMEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rest in peace rip grave tombstone

2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem

31 October 2019 9:58 AM

A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

'As Mboweni started speaking the rand went weaker and weaker and weaker'

31 October 2019 8:53 AM

Is the rand in for another downward spiral? Yes, says Treasury One Director Andre Cilliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team Trees fundraising YouTube

Fundraising in the 21st Century

30 October 2019 7:47 PM

Philanthropy was coined 400 years ago and for much of it, help came from the few that had the most to assist those that didn’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito-mbowenijpg

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

30 October 2019 1:49 PM

Punch-drunk South Africans and rating agencies – it’s time for the 2019 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0632

Gordhan's Eskom plan lacks substance, says energy analyst

30 October 2019 11:18 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan released a policy paper on how the government plans to rescue Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

191031-makashule-gana2-edjpg

Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA

31 October 2019 4:20 PM

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what the party needs going forward'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190509maimane-dajpg

DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement

31 October 2019 1:42 PM

Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

m2-highway-johannesburg-road-carjpg

'M2 highway will be open to motorists on Monday at 5am,' says Mashaba

31 October 2019 1:09 PM

Outgoing Joburg mayor gives further insight on the bridge being accessible to drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171127natasha-mazzonejpg

Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip

31 October 2019 1:08 PM

She takes over from John Steenhuisen who previously held the position before ascending to interim parliamentary leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema

Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema

31 October 2019 10:01 AM

The EFF leader accused Pravin Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rest in peace rip grave tombstone

2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem

31 October 2019 9:58 AM

A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191030statejpg

State Capture: Eskom exec says Eskom sponsorship deal never went to tender

30 October 2019 4:09 PM

Chose Choeu admitted seeing former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames committing to a sponsorship contract with The New Age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom1.jpg

'Some organisations are creating panic and anxiety among parents' - DBE

30 October 2019 1:46 PM

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga gives context on the new Life Orientation textbooks to be rolled out next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeremy-veareyjpg

[LISTEN] WC government 'in the dark' over provincial police commissioner job

29 October 2019 6:21 PM

The province has been without a permanent police chief since August, the role is being temporarily held by Sindile Mfazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191018gwedegif

'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'

29 October 2019 3:36 PM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hamba kahle Mphephethwa. Rest in Peace Xolani

Local

Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

Sport

Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated

Local

EWN Highlights

Court asks Lamola to rule on extradition of Mozambique ex-finmin

1 November 2019 1:48 PM

Parly moves ahead with NHI Bill public hearings despite concerns over funding

1 November 2019 1:13 PM

New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third place at World Cup

1 November 2019 1:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA