Coach Rassie and Eddie Jones are both master tacticians, says former Bok captain
Former Springbok captain Corne Krige says he's extremely excited about the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England on Saturday.
RELATED: Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
Krige, who captained the national side at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, believes the final match will be a tight one.
He says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and his counterpart England boss Eddie Jones are both sharp and focused on bringing new tactics to each game.
Krige predicts that coach Rassie will play to the squad's strengths and execute a tough, physical and conservative game.
RELATED: Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final
They are two very astute coaches and two guys that really think about the game, analyse the game and the opposition.Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain
I'm extremely excited about the game, I think it's going to be tight.Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain
We're not going to allow England to play much rugby. It's going to be a war of attrition, really.Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous
Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.Read More
[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final
De Villiers says while the choice of referees is not ideal, the Springboks can beat England if they implement their game plan.Read More
Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final
Regardless of whether the squad wins or loses, Erasmus says he'll resign from his position as head coach of the national side.Read More
Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees
Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts.Read More
Cape Town to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens
Eyewitness News sports editor Adrian Ephraim gives more details on the positive impact the tournament will have on South Africa.Read More
'SABC bailout might have helped secure Rugby World Cup final screening'
Head of content for sports website bet.co.za Carl Lewis says it is possible the public will never know the contents of the deal.Read More
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
In a statement, the SABC said the final will be shown live on SABC 2 at 11am on Saturday.Read More
Tickets for Rugby World Cup final selling for up to R240k online
South Africa will face England in the final on Saturday and tickets to the match don't come cheap on reselling platforms.Read More
South Africa beats Wales to face England in World Cup final
South Africa and Wales squared off in the second semifinal of the Rugby World Cup with the winner set to play England in next Saturday’s final.Read More
'Bok coach Rassie Erasmus needs to have a new game-plan to beat Welsh side'
Sports fundi Dylan Rogers says the coach will have to bring a new tactical approach to the game against Wales on Sunday.Read More