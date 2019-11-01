Coach Rassie and Eddie Jones are both master tacticians, says former Bok captain

Former Springbok captain Corne Krige says he's extremely excited about the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and England on Saturday.

RELATED: Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final

Krige, who captained the national side at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, believes the final match will be a tight one.

He says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and his counterpart England boss Eddie Jones are both sharp and focused on bringing new tactics to each game.

Krige predicts that coach Rassie will play to the squad's strengths and execute a tough, physical and conservative game.

RELATED: Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

They are two very astute coaches and two guys that really think about the game, analyse the game and the opposition. Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain

I'm extremely excited about the game, I think it's going to be tight. Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain

We're not going to allow England to play much rugby. It's going to be a war of attrition, really. Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: