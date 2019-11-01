'The reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop'
The ability to store information is essential from infancy and without memory, learning is impossible, says Absa group executive for people and culture, futurist and medical doctor Dr Rose Phillips.
Speaking on some of the barriers to good memory Phillips says part of the problem is the education system which teaches children in a "parrot fashion".
She says because we have the power of Google, children must ask more and better questions.
She says without asking the right questions we cannot solve some of the most impracticable problems in the world.
What we must teach our children is to ask questions, the reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop. It needs to want to read a book and figure out what the story of the book is. If we don't do that then I question whether we are not all going to become demented very early in our lives.DDr Rose Phillips, Group executive for people and culture at Absa, futurist and medical doctor
Curiosity is essential for innovation.DDr Rose Phillips, Group executive for people and culture at Absa, futurist and medical doctor
Always apply a beginners mindset, listen and observe, because we Google Maps everything we don't even know what the street getting to our homes looks like. Learn a new language, don't Google translate it.DDr Rose Phillips, Group executive for people and culture at Absa, futurist and medical doctor
