[WATCH] Clever pooch rings doorbell after being locked out of home
This amazingly clever doggo was accidentally locked out of her home, according to owners reported by the Daily Mail.
The lab-mix named Chika from McDonough in Georgia, in America, runs up the porch stairs and boops the musical doorbell with her nose...twice.
The doorbell camera recorded the footage.
The Fox family eventually heard her and let the wayward pooch inside.
What a clever girl!
Watch the video of this amazing feat below:
Listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.Read More
Twitter to ban political adverts
The social networking site announced on Wednesday that it is to ban all political ads.Read More
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature
If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.Read More
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi
Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.Read More
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana
The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery.Read More
[LISTEN] EU grants Brexit extension, House of Commons votes on proposed election
UK correspondent Gavin Grey has more on the story.Read More
'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'
There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.Read More
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.Read More
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.Read More
Scientists develop artificial leaf that produces clean gas
The leaf can produce gas that has the potential to become a sustainable alternative to petrol. A Cambridge professor explains.Read More