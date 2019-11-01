[WATCH] Clever pooch rings doorbell after being locked out of home

This amazingly clever doggo was accidentally locked out of her home, according to owners reported by the Daily Mail.

The lab-mix named Chika from McDonough in Georgia, in America, runs up the porch stairs and boops the musical doorbell with her nose...twice.

The doorbell camera recorded the footage.

The Fox family eventually heard her and let the wayward pooch inside.

What a clever girl!

Watch the video of this amazing feat below:

