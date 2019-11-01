'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:08
Ladles of Love bring the gees with Bokke final for the homeless
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 14:15
Health & Wellness: Tin Soldiers - what causes fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Chris Scott - head of Paediatric Rheumatology at Red Cross Memorial Hospital
Dr Christiaan Scott -head of Paediatric Rheumatology at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
Odette Schwegler - Director and producer at Blink Pictures
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
His Dark Materials” TV series comes to Showmax
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Megan MacLeod - Director, International Programming Publicity at HBO
Today at 14:50
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Leandra Engelbrecht
Today at 15:10
Update on refugee clashes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission
Today at 15:20
Khoi and San to share in benefits of Rooibos - landmark agreement signed today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
Today at 15:40
The rules of the road regarding trucks: are they allowed to drive wherever?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iegshaan Dyson - Senior traffic officer at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Rugby World Cup Preview - Robbie Fleck
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robbie Fleck - Former Bok Player, Back Line Coach at Western Province Rugby
Today at 16:10
Getting measles 'resets' the body's immune system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerhard Walzl - Proffessor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Rugby World Cup Preview - Martin Gillingham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Gillingham - English sports commentator and journalist
Today at 17:20
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
The Taquila Festival is coming to Cape Town tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup final: England vs South Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital sports Edtior at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 08:21
SA's asylum management system is failing, making xenophobia worse.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director of Amnesty international
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sifiso Nene - Comedian
Tomorrow at 09:05
Unpaid benefits campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lunga Guza - Head of the Unpaid Benefits Campaign in the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
Coach Rassie and Eddie Jones are both master tacticians, says former Bok captain Former Springbok skipper Corne Krige offers his analysis of what to expect from the Rugby World Cup final between SA and England. 1 November 2019 11:07 AM
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 1 November 2019 9:33 AM
[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final De Villiers says while the choice of referees is not ideal, the Springboks can beat England if they implement their game plan. 31 October 2019 10:22 AM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what... 31 October 2019 4:20 PM
DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far. 31 October 2019 1:42 PM
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense' Dr Thabi Leoka shares her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa. 1 November 2019 1:25 PM
Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG Friends and fellow broadcasters remember the inspiring life led by Xolani Gwala after succumbing to a long battle with cancer. 1 November 2019 12:41 PM
We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR UNHCR head of external engagements Joan Alison says they do no do group resettlements but work on a one-on-one basis. 1 November 2019 10:58 AM
'The reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop' Group executive for people and culture, futurist and medical doctor shares her insights. 1 November 2019 12:00 PM
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 31 October 2019 1:13 PM
Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent Comedic legend Kurt Schoonraad chats about how having his 'laatie' changed his life and how he handles parenting. 31 October 2019 12:11 PM
Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA. 1 November 2019 1:24 PM
Moody's to pronounce on SA's credit rating Scorpio's Sikonathi Mantshantsha gives a breakdown of what it would mean if SA is downgraded to junk status. 1 November 2019 12:44 PM
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
Xolani Gwala
tribute
Dr Thabi Leoka
Dr Thabi Leoka shares her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa.

Friends and colleagues of the late broadcasting great Xolani Gwala have been sharing their heartfelt messages and memories of the beloved man.

RELATED: Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG

Gwala, fondly known as XG or Mphephethwa, lost his battle to cancer on Friday morning at the age of 44.

Economist and friend of Gwala Dr Thabi Leoka share her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa.

It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about XG in the past tense. It hasn't sunk in for me.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

She says Gwala played a significant role in her career.

When I came back to the country after 10 years living in London, the first show I spoke at was his show on SAFM and it was a baptism of fire from all the callers.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

She says she has run marathons because of Gwala.

That is because one morning he called me and said: 'Let us go running'. I had not run over 5km at the time. As we were running we passed the 5km mark, I kept looking at the guys asking when we will stop, so the first 25km I ever ran was with Xolani.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

She says she is going to miss his high-pitch laughter that was different from how he spoke.

The South African government has also sent condolences to Gwala's family and friends.

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense'


redi-tlhabi-xolani-gwalajpg

Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG

1 November 2019 2:04 PM

Friends and fellow broadcasters remember the inspiring life led by Xolani Gwala after succumbing to a long battle with cancer.

191031refugeesgif

We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR

1 November 2019 10:58 AM

UNHCR head of external engagements Joan Alison says they do no do group resettlements but work on a one-on-one basis.

michael-magerman-facebook-account-2jpg

[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous

1 November 2019 9:33 AM

Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW Omny thumb

Hamba kahle Mphephethwa. Rest in Peace Xolani

1 November 2019 8:27 AM

Radio broadcaster, husband and father Xolani Gwala has died after a long battle with cancer. We pay tribute to a beloved man.

rhino-momjpg

What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?

31 October 2019 5:31 PM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.

191031refugeesgif

Foreigners camp inside CT church, UN agency says they must return to homes in SA

31 October 2019 4:37 PM

While many refugees in Cape Town await answers from the UN, the agency wants them to peacefully return to their local residences.

191031-makashule-gana2-edjpg

Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA

31 October 2019 4:20 PM

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what the party needs going forward'.

sugar-bowl_spoon.jpg

Could you go without sugar for an entire month? Take up the #NoSugarChallenge

31 October 2019 4:12 PM

Friday marks the start of Diabetes Awareness Month and the 'No Sugar Challenge'.

dog-walking-pexels-free-imagejpg

No dog-walking without leashes or permits along Table Mountain National Park

31 October 2019 3:41 PM

An official at the South African National Parks explains what rules apply when walking dogs along the national park area.

cemetery-tombstone-gavesite-pexels-free-imagejpg

Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated

31 October 2019 2:50 PM

The Muslim Judicial Council has slammed the incident as an Islamophobic attack.

Hamba kahle Mphephethwa. Rest in Peace Xolani

Local

Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final

Sport

Muslim families asked to identify gravestones after Mowbray Cemetery desecrated

Local

EWN Highlights

Court asks Lamola to rule on extradition of Mozambique ex-finmin

1 November 2019 1:48 PM

Parly moves ahead with NHI Bill public hearings despite concerns over funding

1 November 2019 1:13 PM

New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third place at World Cup

1 November 2019 1:11 PM

