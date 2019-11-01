'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense'

Friends and colleagues of the late broadcasting great Xolani Gwala have been sharing their heartfelt messages and memories of the beloved man.

Gwala, fondly known as XG or Mphephethwa, lost his battle to cancer on Friday morning at the age of 44.

Economist and friend of Gwala Dr Thabi Leoka share her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa.

It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about XG in the past tense. It hasn't sunk in for me. Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

She says Gwala played a significant role in her career.

When I came back to the country after 10 years living in London, the first show I spoke at was his show on SAFM and it was a baptism of fire from all the callers. Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

She says she has run marathons because of Gwala.

That is because one morning he called me and said: 'Let us go running'. I had not run over 5km at the time. As we were running we passed the 5km mark, I kept looking at the guys asking when we will stop, so the first 25km I ever ran was with Xolani. Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

She says she is going to miss his high-pitch laughter that was different from how he spoke.

The South African government has also sent condolences to Gwala's family and friends.

We send our condolences to the friends and family of the seasoned broadcaster Xolani Gwala whose work ethic and command earned him respect in the industry. We will surely miss him on the radio waves. #RIPXolaniGwala pic.twitter.com/WxsRr3urM9 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 1, 2019

