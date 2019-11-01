Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships
An inspiring Khayelitsha surfer who is living with a disability needs South Africans to rally together so that she can represent the country on the global stage.
Noluthando Makalima was born with cerebral palsy but has not let that stop her from paving her own path.
She's among a small team of surfers who've been selected to represent South Africa at world championships for adaptive surfing.
The 29-year-old is also the first black woman surfer to represent SA in the adaptive sport.
The International Surfing Association (ISA) World Adaptive Surfing Championships will take place in December in California, United States.
But in order for Makalima and others to get to the competition, they each need to raise R30,000 for travel expenses.
RELATED: Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa
Makalima started in 2014 when a friend introduced her to the Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association in Khayelitsha.
Her talent in the water helped her clinch her first gold medal during a women’s division tournament in Durban earlier this year.
Makalima says she is proud to have the opportunity to represent her country on the international platform.
Her team has created a page on crowd-funding site BackaBuddy where people can make donations to help them get to the US.
RELATED: Meet Evadne Abrahams, the woman who helped UWC put an end to ableism on campus
I was born with cerebral palsy. It affects my speech and movement. It's an obstacle sometimes if I want to talk to someone.Noluthando Makalima, member at Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association
It means a lot to me. It's a very big achievement. I would like to achieve and do more. I want to be an ambassador for South Africa.Noluthando Makalima, member at Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association
As mentioned on air by @pjchudson, please help get award-winning adaptive surfer, Noluthando Makalima, to the ISA World Adaptive #Surfing Championships, by donating here >https://t.co/1r919EdBJZ She is repping Team SA! @SASurfing @ISAsurfing @wsl @SurfEmporium @backabuddy pic.twitter.com/rybQn1uRKg— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) October 31, 2019
Listen to her inspiring story On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up
At least 400 refugees, including dozens of small children, are temporarily staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.Read More
We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening
Volunteer organisation Ladles of Love has something special planned for their pop-up weekend soup kitchen on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Tim Modise reflects on Xolani Gwala's iconic career as a broadcaster
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
'Mphephethwa gave me the name Khabazela'
Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares his fondest moments from working with XG.Read More
Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG
Friends and fellow broadcasters remember the inspiring life led by Xolani Gwala after succumbing to a long battle with cancer.Read More
Gwala's interviews were about knowledge, educating listeners - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi says Mphephethwa left a huge gap in the media industry.Read More
'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense'
Dr Thabi Leoka shares her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa.Read More
We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR
UNHCR head of external engagements Joan Alison says they do no do group resettlements but work on a one-on-one basis.Read More
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous
Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.Read More