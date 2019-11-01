Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships

An inspiring Khayelitsha surfer who is living with a disability needs South Africans to rally together so that she can represent the country on the global stage.

Noluthando Makalima was born with cerebral palsy but has not let that stop her from paving her own path.

She's among a small team of surfers who've been selected to represent South Africa at world championships for adaptive surfing.

The 29-year-old is also the first black woman surfer to represent SA in the adaptive sport.

The International Surfing Association (ISA) World Adaptive Surfing Championships will take place in December in California, United States.

But in order for Makalima and others to get to the competition, they each need to raise R30,000 for travel expenses.

Makalima started in 2014 when a friend introduced her to the Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association in Khayelitsha.

Her talent in the water helped her clinch her first gold medal during a women’s division tournament in Durban earlier this year.

Makalima says she is proud to have the opportunity to represent her country on the international platform.

Her team has created a page on crowd-funding site BackaBuddy where people can make donations to help them get to the US.

I was born with cerebral palsy. It affects my speech and movement. It's an obstacle sometimes if I want to talk to someone. Noluthando Makalima, member at Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association

It means a lot to me. It's a very big achievement. I would like to achieve and do more. I want to be an ambassador for South Africa. Noluthando Makalima, member at Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association

