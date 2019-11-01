Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships

Streaming issues? Report here
Tomorrow at 07:10
Economic recovery in SA
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Nthabiseng Moleko - Development Economist at University of Stellenbosch Business School
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup final: England vs South Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital sports Edtior at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 08:10
SA's asylum management system is failing, making xenophobia worse.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director of Amnesty international SA
Tomorrow at 08:21
Open for calls
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sifiso Nene - Comedian
Jeremy Doveton-Helps - Orgaizer of KARMERS/Makers
Tomorrow at 09:05
Unpaid benefits campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Lunga Guza - Head of the Unpaid Benefits Campaign in the Western Cape
Tomorrow at 09:21
Open for calls
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
No Items to show
Latest World
Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds. 30 October 2019 1:06 PM
Global terror threat remains in spite of death of Isis leader al-Baghdadi Terror expert says it's 'business as usual' for localised branches of ISIS despite death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 29 October 2019 4:59 PM
How scientists discovered we all hail from Botswana The Human Evolution Research Institute's Rebecca Ackermann helps sheds some light on this recent discovery. 29 October 2019 2:08 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Highlights from the Springboks’ road to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final This is it! The biggest rugby match for South Africa in 12 years. Watch highlights from every game of their inspiring campaign. 1 November 2019 4:08 PM
Coach Rassie and Eddie Jones are both master tacticians, says former Bok captain Former Springbok skipper Corne Krige offers his analysis of what to expect from the Rugby World Cup final between SA and England. 1 November 2019 11:07 AM
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 1 November 2019 9:33 AM
View all Sport
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days' Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed. 1 November 2019 9:31 AM
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what... 31 October 2019 4:20 PM
DA members have until 5pm to nominate Mmusi Maimane's replacement Federal Council elections presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says they have received no fewer than two nominations so far. 31 October 2019 1:42 PM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up At least 400 refugees, including dozens of small children, are temporarily staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town. 1 November 2019 3:58 PM
We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer. 1 November 2019 3:11 PM
Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening Volunteer organisation Ladles of Love has something special planned for their pop-up weekend soup kitchen on Saturday morning. 1 November 2019 3:10 PM
View all Local
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram. 1 November 2019 3:09 PM
'The reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop' Group executive for people and culture, futurist and medical doctor shares her insights. 1 November 2019 12:00 PM
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 31 October 2019 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Landmark deal will see Khoi and San get their share of lucrative rooibos profits The SA Rooibos Council says it's glad to finally be recognising the heritage of the much-loved indigenous tea. 1 November 2019 4:29 PM
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram. 1 November 2019 3:09 PM
Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA. 1 November 2019 1:24 PM
View all Business
Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships

1 November 2019 2:09 PM
by
Tags:
Surfing
Team SA
World Championships
Noluthando Makalima
adaptive surfer
Surf SA
crowd-funding
Noluthando Makalima and a team of 15 other adaptive surfers are in need of financial help to travel to the US and represent SA.

An inspiring Khayelitsha surfer who is living with a disability needs South Africans to rally together so that she can represent the country on the global stage.

Noluthando Makalima was born with cerebral palsy but has not let that stop her from paving her own path.

She's among a small team of surfers who've been selected to represent South Africa at world championships for adaptive surfing.

The 29-year-old is also the first black woman surfer to represent SA in the adaptive sport.

The International Surfing Association (ISA) World Adaptive Surfing Championships will take place in December in California, United States.

But in order for Makalima and others to get to the competition, they each need to raise R30,000 for travel expenses.

RELATED: Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa

Makalima started in 2014 when a friend introduced her to the Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association in Khayelitsha.

Her talent in the water helped her clinch her first gold medal during a women’s division tournament in Durban earlier this year.

Makalima says she is proud to have the opportunity to represent her country on the international platform.

Her team has created a page on crowd-funding site BackaBuddy where people can make donations to help them get to the US.

RELATED: Meet Evadne Abrahams, the woman who helped UWC put an end to ableism on campus

I was born with cerebral palsy. It affects my speech and movement. It's an obstacle sometimes if I want to talk to someone.

Noluthando Makalima, member at Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association

It means a lot to me. It's a very big achievement. I would like to achieve and do more. I want to be an ambassador for South Africa.

Noluthando Makalima, member at Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association

Listen to her inspiring story On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:


