Gwala's interviews were about knowledge, educating listeners - Panyaza Lesufi

Friends and colleagues of the late broadcasting great Xolani Gwala have been sharing their heartfelt messages and memories of the beloved man.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says Gwala was a broadcaster who he always wanted to engage with.

When you are about to be interviewed by some journalists and presenters you sometimes ask yourself: 'Should I go or not?" But with a person of Xolani's calibre, you just know that I must go. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC

You know it's not malicious, you know it's not about exposing your capabilities. It is about knowledge, it's about educating the listeners. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC

Indeed Mphephethwa left a huge, huge gap. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC

