Gwala's interviews were about knowledge, educating listeners - Panyaza Lesufi
Friends and colleagues of the late broadcasting great Xolani Gwala have been sharing their heartfelt messages and memories of the beloved man.
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says Gwala was a broadcaster who he always wanted to engage with.
RELATED: 'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense'
When you are about to be interviewed by some journalists and presenters you sometimes ask yourself: 'Should I go or not?" But with a person of Xolani's calibre, you just know that I must go.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC
You know it's not malicious, you know it's not about exposing your capabilities. It is about knowledge, it's about educating the listeners.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC
Indeed Mphephethwa left a huge, huge gap.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Gwala's interviews were about knowledge, educating listeners - Panyaza Lesufi
More from Local
CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up
At least 400 refugees, including dozens of small children, are temporarily staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.Read More
We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening
Volunteer organisation Ladles of Love has something special planned for their pop-up weekend soup kitchen on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Tim Modise reflects on Xolani Gwala's iconic career as a broadcaster
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
'Mphephethwa gave me the name Khabazela'
Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares his fondest moments from working with XG.Read More
Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships
Noluthando Makalima and a team of 15 other adaptive surfers are in need of financial help to travel to the US and represent SA.Read More
Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG
Friends and fellow broadcasters remember the inspiring life led by Xolani Gwala after succumbing to a long battle with cancer.Read More
'It is unbelievable listening to everyone talk about Xolani Gwala in past tense'
Dr Thabi Leoka shares her memories of the great life that was Mphephethwa.Read More
We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR
UNHCR head of external engagements Joan Alison says they do no do group resettlements but work on a one-on-one basis.Read More
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous
Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.Read More