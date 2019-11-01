'Mphephethwa gave me the name Khabazela'

Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn says working with Gwala was one his best experiences of his life.

Khabazela says _The Afternoon Drive Show _with Xolani Gwala grew organically and his ability to have empathy and some playfulness with listeners took the show to greater heights.

Gwala lost his battle to cancer on Friday morning at the age of 44.

I’ve never experienced the loss of a dear friend like you Mphephetwa. A friend who came into my life during a difficult time for me, and changed my life, a friend who impacted on me in so many ways, and a friend who gave me a chance. I miss you now, and always #RIPXolaniGwala — Jonathan Fairbairn (Khabazela) (@Jonoloud) November 1, 2019

At the time XG came into my life I was going through a dark time and I wasn't too sure what the story careerwise. I got the chance to work with him and that reignited my passion for broadcasting again. Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn, Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer

He gave me a chance and he brought me on-air and I developed some character of doing some funny stuff on-air with him. Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn, Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer

He gave me that name Khabazela on-air. I kept asking him why do people call him Mphephethwa and he explained it to me and he coined Khabazela for me. Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn, Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer

Khabazala says Mphephethwa's humility was the same on-air and off-air.

He was an extremely rare individual, he had the ability to make you feel important in the room even though you might have been somebody of a low stature or somebody of high importance. He had the ability to make you feel special in the room. Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn, Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer

