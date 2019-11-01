Former 702 presenter and broadcaster at eNCA Tim Modise has praised Xolani Gwala for his great talent and his contribution to South African broadcasting.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the 702 presenter who passed away in the early hours of Friday after a long battle with colon cancer.

RELATED: Hamba kahle Mphephethwa. Rest in Peace Xolani

Having spent most of his adult life as a broadcaster, Modise says Gwala's major contributions over the past two decades include some iconic moments - including his stint as the presenter of SABC's Asikhulume (Let's Talk).

When he did Asikhulume at SABC, that has got to be one of the iconic shows of their time because he was conducting this in his home language isiZulu and translating from English to isiZulu and isiZulu back to English so he could take the audiences with him. That was remarkable. Tim Modise, Former 702 presenter and broadcaster at eNCA

I respected him... the story was always about the people, the audiences. Whatever he did, the interviews were conducted on behalf of and for the benefit of his listeners. Tim Modise, Former 702 presenter and broadcaster at eNCA

Click on the link below to hear Modise's full tribute...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Tim Modise reflects on Xolani Gwala's iconic career as a broadcaster