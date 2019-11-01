Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening

A volunteer group in Cape Town will host at least 150 homeless guests to enjoy the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday morning.

The Ladles of Love soup kitchen and feeding scheme will share the gees when the Springboks clash with England.

The game will be watched on big screens at The Hope Exchange in Roeland Street tomorrow at 11am.

Danny Diliberto, the founder at Ladles of Love, says his supportive family have helped him make the event possible.

We're going to be showing the Rugby World Cup final to the homeless. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

We have about 150 homeless people that come on a Saturday. But I think the word has got out, so we are expecting a lot more homeless guys. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

We've hired more chairs and we've got even more screens. Danny Diliberto, Founder at Ladles of Love

The homeless guests will be served popcorn and pizza during the live match and will be served their regular hearty soup meal once the game ends.

Capetonians are invited to pop in and join in the spirit.

Click here to learn how you can donate to the organisation.

Listen to the conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: