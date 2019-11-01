We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh
Radio personality DJ Fresh says he is moved by the selflessness and humility Xolani Gwala had.
Tributes have continued to pour in for the 702 presenter who passed away in the early hours of Friday after a long battle with colon cancer.
DJ Fresh says Xolani was more worried about everyone else despite himself when he was going through treatment.
RELATED: 'Mphephethwa gave me the name Khabazela'
We lost a titan, Xolani was massive in more ways than we've gotten to appreciate.DJ Fresh, Drive presenter - 947
RELATED: Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG
Despite all he has been through he was worried about everyone else, not himself.DJ Fresh, Drive presenter - 947
He was worried about his family needing counselling. He displayed so much selflessness and gave so many people hope.DJ Fresh, Drive presenter - 947
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh
