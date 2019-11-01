Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most retirement funds – and many personal finance experts – advise investors to reduce the risk profile of their retirement portfolios a year or two before kicking back.
The thinking is that people close to the retirement age can’t afford to lose money in a stock market crash.
It’s a terrible idea to follow this conventional advice, warns personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital), because it assumes that people stop investing upon retirement.
If you are retiring at 65, you might live for another 20 to 25 years.
You need to get as much capital growth as possible without taking excessive risk.
Shares are your best protection against inflation.
If you sell some or all your shares before retirement, when are you going to buy again?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ingram.
He suggested investing in an appropriate mix of assets to suit your lifetime objectives - and then to stick with it before and after retirement.
Don’t radically change your asset mix just before retirement, warns Ingram because that just amounts to another form of market timing.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
More from MyMoney Online
Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager
After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA.Read More
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)
Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.Read More
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.Read More
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)
Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni to share her stock picks of the week.Read More
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.Read More
Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world
If only we earned more – we’d be rich! Kieno Kammies interviews Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.Read More
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More
How to start saving and investing money
Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do
Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.Read More
How to live off a dread disease benefit
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.Read More
Is your financial advisor any good?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.Read More
SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?
Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.Read More
How to retire before you’re old
Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More