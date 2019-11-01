CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up
The refugees who were forcibly removed from a sit-in in the Cape Town CBD have found shelter at the Central Methodist Church in the city centre.
The foreign nationals were evicted from outside the United Nations (UN) buildings where they had been camping for three weeks.
The Methodist Church's Reverend Alan Storey estimates that between 400 to 500 foreigners have taken refuge at the local church since the violent clashes on Wednesday.
At least 100 of those individuals are young children.
The reverend says there are also more people sleeping outside the church.
RELATED: We are prioritising the most vulnerable refugees who need assistance - UNHCR
He says the high concentration of people in the poorly-ventilated space could potentially pose health risks, especially for the children.
RELATED: Foreigners camp inside CT church, UN agency says they must return to homes in SA
Gift of the Givers and other relief groups have helped provide toiletries, food and other necessities for the refugees.
It's not suitable for children.Rev Alan Storey, Minister at the Central Methodist Mission
It's not a long-term solution.Rev Alan Storey, Minister at the Central Methodist Mission
The likelihood of people getting ill is heightened. We're concerned about that.Rev Alan Storey, Minister at the Central Methodist Mission
The reverend has called on leaders to take action to try and resolve the situation.
This is not a long-term thing. We're trying to keep people safe in the brief interim. We're asking that leaders step up.Rev Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
The refugees are expected to meet with legal representatives and other officials to discuss their options on Friday afternoon.
#LeavingSA Young and old are sitting in the pews, with their children and belongings at the church. They say all they want to do is leave the country. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PTuv3BRcfk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019
Listen to the discussion with Mike Wills:
