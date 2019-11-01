Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved
Landmark deal will see Khoi and San get their share of lucrative rooibos profits

The SA Rooibos Council says it's glad to finally be recognising the heritage of the much-loved indigenous tea.

The Khoi and San communities in the Western Cape have signed a landmark deal which will see them benefit from the commercialisation of rooibos.

Government and the rooibos industry entered into a benefit-sharing agreement with the representatives of Khoi and San organisations.

The SA Rooibos Council says the Khoi and San communities have finally been acknowledged as the rightful knowledge holders of the indigenous tea.

The council's Dawie de Villiers says this is the biggest agreement of its kind worldwide.

RELATED: R4.5m poured into research on health benefits of rooibos tea

The Khoi and San people will share in the profits made from rooibos products.

De Villiers explains that the producers of rooibos products will pay a levy into a central fund which will be administered by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

The money will then be paid into the trusts administered by representatives of Khoi and San organisations.

We're very happy that we are finally recognising the heritage of our product.

Dawie de Villiers, Spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council

This agreement is the biggest industry-wide benefit-sharing agreement that has ever been signed globally.

Dawie de Villiers, Spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council

Rooibos is finding its place as a herbal tea based on its properties and growing body of scientific evidence around its health aspects.

Dawie de Villiers, Spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council

Listen to the discussion with Mike Wills:

