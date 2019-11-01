Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Highlights from the Springboks’ road to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final

1 November 2019 4:08 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
rugby world cup final
This is it! The biggest rugby match for South Africa in 12 years. Watch highlights from every game of their inspiring campaign.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after beating Wales 19-6 during their semi-final World Rugby match on 27 October 2019. Picture: www.springboks.rugby

The Springboks started their campaign on the back foot when they lost 23-13 to the All Blacks in their opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

From then, it was smooth(ish) sailing.

Now, they’re on the cusp of glory.

Kick-off is at 11:00 am on Saturday.

Highlights of South Africa's road to the final at Rugby World Cup 2019:

Extended Highlights: New Zealand v South Africa

Extended Highlights: South Africa v Namibia - Rugby World Cup 2019

Extended Highlights: South Africa v Italy

Extended Highlights: South Africa v Canada

Extended Highlights: Japan vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019

Highlights: Wales v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Highlights from the Springboks’ road to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final


