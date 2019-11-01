[WATCH] Highlights from the Springboks’ road to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final
The Springboks started their campaign on the back foot when they lost 23-13 to the All Blacks in their opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
From then, it was smooth(ish) sailing.
Now, they’re on the cusp of glory.
Kick-off is at 11:00 am on Saturday.
Highlights of South Africa's road to the final at Rugby World Cup 2019:
Extended Highlights: New Zealand v South Africa
Extended Highlights: South Africa v Namibia - Rugby World Cup 2019
Extended Highlights: South Africa v Italy
Extended Highlights: South Africa v Canada
Extended Highlights: Japan vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019
Highlights: Wales v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Highlights from the Springboks’ road to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final
