Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his team after beating Wales 19-6 during their semi-final World Rugby match on 27 October 2019. Picture: www.springboks.rugby

The Springboks started their campaign on the back foot when they lost 23-13 to the All Blacks in their opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

From then, it was smooth(ish) sailing.

Now, they’re on the cusp of glory.

Kick-off is at 11:00 am on Saturday.

Highlights of South Africa's road to the final at Rugby World Cup 2019:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Highlights from the Springboks’ road to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final