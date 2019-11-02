'Look out England! There may be a few surprises from the Boks in the final'
In just a few hours it will be kick-off time in the Rugby World Cup final, with South Africa facing England in a repeat of the defining 2007 game.
But will the Springboks emerge victorious as they did 12 years ago?
CapeTalk's Africa Melane gets the input of Independent Media sports editor Ashfak Mohamed, who's in Japan for the tournament.
Mohamed thinks the England team may just be tired after a big physical effort in their semi-final victory against the All Blacks, while the Boks might have held back in their semi against Wales.
I have a feeling the Springboks may have held back a bit. They just stuck to what we hate almost - the kicking game, not running with the ball.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital sports editor - Independent Media
It's almost as if they just decided to get through that match so that they didn't show their hand for the final.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital sports editor - Independent Media
Mohamed notes that at the team's final press conference, both Handre Pollard and skipper Siya Kolisi hinted that they hadn't shown everything that they can do.
While the team will stick to their traditional game overall, he believes they have a few tricks up their sleeve.
So, look out! There may be a few surprises in store from the Springboks.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital sports editor - Independent Media
I do think they would have that - maybe a new line-out move, maybe just a different play with the cross kicks in terms of the backline, an up and under as a weapon to attack as well.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital sports editor - Independent Media
Much has been made of the Cheslin Kolbe factor, with the dynamite player's return for the final after resting an injury.
Mohamed says for Kolbe to be at his devastating best, the team needs to create space for him.
Listen to the full conversation here:
