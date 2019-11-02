Go Bokke! Messages and songs of support flood social media ahead of RWC final

It's finally here - the day South Africa get their chance to lift the Web Ellis trophy for a third time, and Springbok fever is running high.

#SouthAfrica SCALE Participants on Antarctic sea ice showing their support for the #Springboks in the upcoming Rugby World Cup final pic.twitter.com/ljFqq2ptGJ — SCALE (@SCALExperiment) October 29, 2019

In a video call to Siya Kolisi ahead of the semi-final against Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the skipper to make sure to book his ticket to the final and the team delivered.

Boarding his flight for Japan, Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to giving the Boks "lots of woema" from 57-million South Africans supporting them.

The country's beloved archbishop emeritus, Desmond Tutu, thanked the Springboks for making us feel good about ourselves again, saying the team would be carried by the love of millions at home.

ARCHBISHOP TUTU’S MESSAGE TO THE SPRINGBOKS

"Captain of the nation, Siya Kolisi, ou Rassie, Chessie, en al die manne: Siyabulela! Ngiyabonga! Thank you! You have already won! God bless you. Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Photo: Benny Gool/Oryx Media pic.twitter.com/VFjexSOplj — TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) October 31, 2019

World Cup fire's also been burning high at local schools. Watch how pupils at King Edward VII in Johannesburg lead their classmates into a crescendo of cheering: