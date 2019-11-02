Streaming issues? Report here
Go Bokke! Messages and songs of support flood social media ahead of RWC final

2 November 2019 9:38 AM
by
From schoolkids and scientists on the S.A. Agulhas to the president and the Arch, SA is united behind the national side.

It's finally here - the day South Africa get their chance to lift the Web Ellis trophy for a third time, and Springbok fever is running high.

In a video call to Siya Kolisi ahead of the semi-final against Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the skipper to make sure to book his ticket to the final and the team delivered.

Boarding his flight for Japan, Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to giving the Boks "lots of woema" from 57-million South Africans supporting them.

Watch the video below:

The country's beloved archbishop emeritus, Desmond Tutu, thanked the Springboks for making us feel good about ourselves again, saying the team would be carried by the love of millions at home.

World Cup fire's also been burning high at local schools. Watch how pupils at King Edward VII in Johannesburg lead their classmates into a crescendo of cheering:


