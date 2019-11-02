[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game
As the pressure heated up on the Springboks ahead of their World Cup final encounter against England, they had a moment of acknowledgement and gratitude from the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
The president said the national side had put the name of the country on the lips of billions of people around the world.
Ramaphosa added that the diversity of the team means "we are the nation Nelson Mandela wanted us to be".
And are those tears the president was wiping from his eyes? Watch the video below to decide for yourself:
Meeting the #Springboks ahead of the #RWC2019 Final #StrongerTogether https://t.co/3rXdljnbNg— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 2, 2019
