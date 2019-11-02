Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
CAPE TOWN - Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup 12-32 in favour of the Springboks.
The Springboks are world champions, 12 years after clinching it for the second time. They became the first team to ever lose a pool match and go on to win the trophy.
Mapimpi scored his sixth try of the World Cup, a chip and chase effort that left the England defence stunned. While Kolbe produced a moment of brilliance that highlighted a dream tournament for him.
Earlier it was the boot of Handre Pollard that kept England out of reach of the Springboks, despite some nervous moments.
After missing an early penalty in the second minute, Pollard made amends by slotting four more penalties to give South Africa a 6-12 lead at half-time.
England's Kyle Sinckler left the field as early as the second minute after a knock to the head and was replaced by Dan Cole. Ever since the Springbok forward dominated the scrums, forcing errors out of the English.
In the 30th minute, the Springboks defence repelled an England attack that could have swung the match in the England’s favour. But the forwards stood up to the challenge, pushing England back at every turn.
A 39th minute penalty by Pollard gave South Africa a 15-6, and the momentum shifted again.
Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch came on in the second-half and immediately made their presence felt, forcing errors out of England. But England put in a big scrum in the 50th minute, for Owen Farrell kept England within touching of South Africa at 9-15.
South Africa gave away another penalty in the 53rd, only for Farrell to miss the penalty, his kick shaving the upright.
After 65 minutes, and an exchange of penalties and at 12-18, Mapimpi struck. Minutes earlier he forced the turnover, after gathering a high ball. From the resultant scrum, Mapimpi chipped and Am chased, gathering the ball metres from the tryline. He flicked it back for Mapimpi to score.
The TMO was used to check a forward pass, but the decision stood. A pivotal moment in the match.
Kolbe, who has been the standout player in this tournament, put the result beyond doubt in the 75th minute to crown a magnificent campaign for Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the Bok team.
The @Springboks are the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions!!!! pic.twitter.com/GMMGw7auEF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 2, 2019
This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
