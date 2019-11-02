'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach
The Springboks are World Cup champions for the third time after beating England 32-12 in Saturday's final in Yokohama.
The team felt the weight of a nation's expectations on their shoulders, with South Africa in dire need of a unifying boost during a period of turmoil.
During his post-match interview coach Rassie Erasmus mentioned the focus on the "bad things" in the country and said the team decided that if they stand together and play well, good things will result.
Erasmus also thanked the SA fans for their support, saying the Boks never felt alone in Japan.
Listen to his message in the video below:
🗣"We never felt alone here in Japan. We felt our fans support all the way. We love them and can't wait to get back home."— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
Hear from @Springboks' coach Rassie Erasmus after his side's brilliant #RWCFinal performance#RWC2019 #ENGvRSA #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/dsoUhrjBOX
More from Sport
[VIDEO] The Boks are 2019 RWC champions - watch the highlights of their campaign
They did it! SA beat England to take the title for the 3rd time. Watch highlights from the final and their preceding games.Read More
Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup for the Springboks on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.Read More
Go Bokke! Messages and songs of support flood social media ahead of RWC final
From schoolkids and scientists on the S.A. Agulhas to the president and the Arch, SA is united behind the national side.Read More
'Look out, England! There may be a few surprises from the Boks in the final'
Digital sports editor at Independent Media, Ashfak Mohamed gives his take on SA's game plan for the final clash against England.Read More
Coach Rassie and Eddie Jones are both master tacticians, says former Bok captain
Former Springbok skipper Corne Krige offers his analysis of what to expect from the Rugby World Cup final between SA and England.Read More
[LISTEN] No.1 Bok fan says since his viral videos have made him famous
Michael Magerman from Macassar on the Cape Flats should probably be the unofficial hypeman of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.Read More
[LISTEN] Former Bok skipper Jean de Villiers on referee selection for RWC final
De Villiers says while the choice of referees is not ideal, the Springboks can beat England if they implement their game plan.Read More
Rassie Erasmus will step down as Springbok coach after RWC final
Regardless of whether the squad wins or loses, Erasmus says he'll resign from his position as head coach of the national side.Read More
Cricket SA suspends senior employees over unpaid 2018 Mzansi Super League fees
Three CSA senior officials have been suspended over an investigation involving player contracts.Read More
More from Local
Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'
Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.Read More
Springboks crowned World Champions at RWC 2019
Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi produced two match-winning tries to clinch the Rugby World Cup for the Springboks on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.Read More
Go Bokke! Messages and songs of support flood social media ahead of RWC final
From schoolkids and scientists on the S.A. Agulhas to the president and the Arch, SA is united behind the national side.Read More
CT reverend who has taken in hundreds of refugees calls on leadership to step up
At least 400 refugees, including dozens of small children, are temporarily staying at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.Read More
We lost a titan, Xolani was massive - DJ Fresh
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to enjoy Springbok final at special screening
Volunteer organisation Ladles of Love has something special planned for their pop-up weekend soup kitchen on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] Tim Modise reflects on Xolani Gwala's iconic career as a broadcaster
Gwala passed away in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer.Read More
'Mphephethwa gave me the name Khabazela'
Xolani Gwala's long-time executive producer Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares his fondest moments from working with XG.Read More
Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships
Noluthando Makalima and a team of 15 other adaptive surfers are in need of financial help to travel to the US and represent SA.Read More