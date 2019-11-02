'We felt our fans' support all the way, we love them' - Springbok coach

The Springboks are World Cup champions for the third time after beating England 32-12 in Saturday's final in Yokohama.

The team felt the weight of a nation's expectations on their shoulders, with South Africa in dire need of a unifying boost during a period of turmoil.

During his post-match interview coach Rassie Erasmus mentioned the focus on the "bad things" in the country and said the team decided that if they stand together and play well, good things will result.

Erasmus also thanked the SA fans for their support, saying the Boks never felt alone in Japan.

