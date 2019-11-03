'The dominance with which Springboks won RWC is absolutely mind-blowing'

South Africans woke up on Sunday to the wonderful certainty that the Springboks are World Cup champions after the national side thrashed England 32-12 in the final.

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane discusses the importance of the win with founder of Extra Time Media, Antoinette Muller.

The sports writer says the dominance with which the Boks won is quite extraordinary and highlights how coach Rassie Erasmus worked towards an end goal.

Most importantly about the scrums, the way Erasmus and his team team have rotated the side. He's always tried to keep his forward pack quite fresh - 'I need you guys to be as hard and as brutal as possible in that final'. Antoinette Muller, Founder - Extra Time Media

And the way he trusted his players to perform and not shy away from how big the occasion's going to be and how big the demand is on them. Antoinette Muller, Founder - Extra Time Media

He and his team and Siya Kolisi deserve so much credit for the turnaround. Antoinette Muller, Founder - Extra Time Media

She notes how in the post-match interviews, the central principle was everyone coming together for a common goal in rugby and also in a wider sense.

I think that for Erasmus, the common goal is for South Africa to be the best in rugby, in every single facet everywhere. Antoinette Muller, Founder - Extra Time Media

